Assam's First Digital Shiv Mandir Lets Devotees Worship on Social Media

In a first, Assam has got a digital mandir that lets devotees offer prayers to Lord Shiva from social media.

Located in the heart of Nazira town in Sivasagar district, the Agninav Shiv mandir has been set up by a woman named Sikha Mozinder Bezbaruah.

In an interview with News18, Bezaruah told us that the mandir came into being due to the overwhelming presence of snakes in the garden where it is situated now and since she herself worshipped Lord Shiva, someone advised her to dedicated the area to the Hindu god.

The mandir was set up in 2015, with the help of Bezbaruah’s family.

Advertisement

Agninabh Digital Shiv mandir has become a place of worship for busy people in the age of mechanization.

Bezbaruah always believed that even people who could not physically travel should get the “darshan."

The digital footfall of the mandir increased after the coronavirus pandemic and after lockdowns.

“The glory of God is immense, when no one could come out of the house in that time of grief, he started serving on behalf of others online and worshiping for the well-being of others over the phone," she said.

Now, devotees in great numbers visit the temple, digitally from all across the country. The temple receives 1,200 to 1,300 devotees everyday.