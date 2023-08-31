Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Assam's Nolbari Railway Station is Now a Popular Tourist Spot. Thanks to This Brother-sister Duo

Once a hardly visited railway, Nolbari is now flocked with hundreds of tourists for a hot cup of tea or delicious snacks offered by the locals

Published By: Niloy Bhattacherjee

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 17:14 IST

Assam, India

Assam's Nolbari railway station that is now a popular tourist spot. (News18)

Beautifully tucked in the remote region of Assam’s Goalpara district, the Nolbari railway — the last station in the state before Meghalaya — has become a popular tourist spot owing to two youngsters.

Once a hardly visited railway station, Nolbari is now flocked with hundreds of tourists for a hot cup of tea or delicious snacks offered by the locals.

Billo Rabha and Piyusi Rabha, a brother and sister duo transformed the station after several months of work.

“The moment I saw this place I fell in love with it and dreamt of making it a tourist destination," said Billo Rabha.

Piyushi called it a “wonderful Rakhi gift and shall live for the lifetime."

The station, that has a single platform, is popular due to its picturesque locale and the rails bisecting the tall green hills.

Only one train passes though Nolbari station early in the morning and returns late in the night.

A walk down the railway track in the evening is now a preferred choice by the visitors.

The platform and its adjoining areas now have also been clean with all modern amenities.

The space around the platform showcases stalls made of bamboo and eating joints serving indigenous delicacy including the famous spiral potato.

Locals join hand in cleaning up the hill adjoin the rail track, building stalls and kiosks, planting trees and keeping the entire railway station and its adjoining areas clean.

    • “We came to know about Nolbari station and its picturesque locale in social medium. It’s really interesting to see how a young brother-sister duo along with local people have transformed a railway station into a tourist destination. I want more people to visit it and experience its beauty," a tourist told us.

    first published: August 31, 2023, 17:06 IST
    last updated: August 31, 2023, 17:14 IST
