Astrologer Explains Why It Is Auspicious To Feed Crows On Amavasya

India is a country where many of its customs, rituals, and traditions have religious overtones. Every aspect of nature has enormous significance in Hindu culture. This encompasses the air, water, trees, animals, and birds. According to the Vedas and other holy scriptures, feeding animals and birds can help people escape the negative effects of the planets in their horoscopes and bless them with positive karma.

In Hindu mythology, various gods and goddesses use animals and birds as Vahana or vehicles. It is said to be advantageous to feed animals and birds, as it supposedly helps to absolve us of our sins. Particularly, feeding crows on New Moon or Amavasya is considered a good act. Astrologer Muthu Veeramani from District Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu tells us why.

Muthu Veeramani says that crows are the vehicle of Saturn and that we do not domesticate crows in homes and temples. “Charity is donating food to beings or humans unrelated to us. It is on this basis that feeding a crow is completely charitable because the crow does not belong to anyone and we have not raised it."

He also says that crows are believed to represent Pitras or our departed forefathers. Therefore, he equates feeding a crow to giving food to one’s ancestors. He also points out that by doing so, you feed multiple beings because any food offered to a crow is always shared by it with its chicks.