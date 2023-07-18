Trends :Raigad LandslideManipur Viral VideoAhmedabad Road Accident Seema HaiderRain Today
Home » India » Astrologer Explains Why It Is Auspicious To Feed Crows On Amavasya

Astrologer Explains Why It Is Auspicious To Feed Crows On Amavasya

The astrologer equates feeding a crow to giving food to one’s ancestors.

Advertisement

Curated By: News Desk

Local18

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 16:24 IST

Crows are the vehicle of Saturn.
Crows are the vehicle of Saturn.

India is a country where many of its customs, rituals, and traditions have religious overtones. Every aspect of nature has enormous significance in Hindu culture. This encompasses the air, water, trees, animals, and birds. According to the Vedas and other holy scriptures, feeding animals and birds can help people escape the negative effects of the planets in their horoscopes and bless them with positive karma.

In Hindu mythology, various gods and goddesses use animals and birds as Vahana or vehicles. It is said to be advantageous to feed animals and birds, as it supposedly helps to absolve us of our sins. Particularly, feeding crows on New Moon or Amavasya is considered a good act. Astrologer Muthu Veeramani from District Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu tells us why.

Muthu Veeramani says that crows are the vehicle of Saturn and that we do not domesticate crows in homes and temples. “Charity is donating food to beings or humans unrelated to us. It is on this basis that feeding a crow is completely charitable because the crow does not belong to anyone and we have not raised it."

Advertisement

He also says that crows are believed to represent Pitras or our departed forefathers. Therefore, he equates feeding a crow to giving food to one’s ancestors. He also points out that by doing so, you feed multiple beings because any food offered to a crow is always shared by it with its chicks.

top videos
  • Janhvi Kapoor Shines In Holographic Gown At Bawaal Screening | A Look At Her Promotion Fashion Files
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Rhea Chakraborty Gets Relief In Sushant Singh Rajput Related Drugs Case: A Look At Her Trial(s)
  • Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Opens Up About ADHD Diagnosis; Know Everything About The Condition
  • Kartik Aaryan Bulks Up For His Next 'Chandu Champion'; Know How You Too Can Do It

    • The crow can be fed without bathing, on days other than the new moon day. For those who are observing the Amavasya fast, the crow should be fed only after taking a bath.

    When Saturn is powerful, we have the endurance to complete tasks that are worthwhile in the long run and the willingness to perform even the most arduous tasks. He advises people with Saturn ailments to feed the crows because he thinks it can help lessen Saturn’s negative impacts.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

    first published: July 18, 2023, 16:24 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 16:24 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App