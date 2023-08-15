At 89 Minutes, PM Modi’s 10th Independence Day Speech at Red Fort 4th Longest Since 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day 2023 speech lasted a total of 89 minutes on Tuesday, during which he exuded confidence that he will address the nation from the Red Fort next year to list out the progress on the promises he had made to the people.

“The promise for change brought me here, my performance brought me here once again. The coming five years are of unprecedented development and a golden moment to realise the dream of India as a developed nation by 2047," the Prime Minister said in his speech from the Red Fort.

“Next year, on August 15 from this same Red Fort I will list out the progress achieved by the nation and sing paeans to your strength, your resolve and your success with greater confidence," Modi said in his last Independence Day address before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at the durations of PM Modi’s Independence Day speeches since 2014:

2014 - 65 minutes

2015 - 88 minutes

2016 - 94 minutes

2017 - 56 minutes

2018 - 83 minutes

2019 - 92 minutes

2020 - 90 minutes

2021 - 88 minutes

2022 - 83 minutes

2023 – 89 minutes

Over the last 10 years, PM Modi’s Independence Day speeches have totaled to 827 minutes, averaging around 83 minutes every year.

Other Prime Ministers who have delivered similar duration speeches are:

In his speech on Tuesday, the PM said India is at a decisive turning point and has the strength to shape the new world order that is emerging in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic.

Advertisement

Assured countrymen of a “New India" with a bright future in next five years, PM Modi urged fellow citizens not to lose the opportunity to realise the country’s potential as the decisions and sacrifices made in this period will impact the country for the next 1,000 years.

“Today we have demography, democracy, diversity, and this ‘Triveni’ (three factors) has the potential to make every dream of India come true," he said. The Prime Minister said experts the world over are saying that India was now unstoppable.

Advertisement

“As a new world order emerged after World War-2, I can clearly see a new world order, a new geopolitical equation is fast taking shape after Covid-19. I can see the strength of 140 crore Indians in shaping the changing world. You are at a decisive turning point," he said.

The Prime Minister also outlined various initiatives taken by his government in the past 10 years, including in the field of the country’s security, women’s empowerment and the welfare of poor and marginalised sections of the society.

Condemning the violence and crimes against women in Manipur, he said the situation in the northeastern state is improving.