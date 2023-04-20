At Amritsar Airport, Amritpal's Wife Kirandeep Kaur Stopped from Flying to UK; Being Quizzed

Kirandeep Kaur, wife of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, was on Thursday stopped from flying to the United Kingdom. A source said that she is already in touch with police officials and this is not an arrest. Immigration officers have only stopped Kirandeep for questioning, considering her husband’s background, the source added.

Recently in an interview with The Week, Kirandeep had claimed she did not know about Amritpal Singh’s whereabouts. She, however, defended him and his activities, claiming that it was “illegal" the way the police were trying to detain the fugitive.

Amritpal’s wife also added that she would not leave him at any cost. She said there is no contact with him and she wanted him back home safely.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kirandeep is a UK-based NRI and has reportedly been on the Punjab Police radar as her name has allegedly figured in garnering funds from foreign shores for Amritpal’s activities and organisation ‘Waris Punjab De’.

Kirandeep married Amritpal two months ago, on February 10. Amritsar police had visited his mother Balwinder Kaur and wife last month itself. City (rural) SSP Satinder Singh, however, denied that they were formally questioned, saying the visit to their house by a police team was “a routine matter".

According to a report in Times of India, there was also speculation about the NIA sending a team to Amritpal’s house after a vehicle with a Delhi registration number reached there around 11.30am.

The SSP declined to say whether the woman police officer who led the police team asked Kirandeep and her mother-in-law any questions about Amritpal’s alleged involvement in subversive activities, including suspected links with Pakistani spy agency ISI, the report stated.

