At Badami’s Banashankari Temple, Diety Adorned Like Panjurli Daiva From Kantara

Last year, the Kannada blockbuster Kantara brought the nation’s attention to some of the spiritual beliefs, myths and cultural practices of Tulu Nadu or the coastal Dakshin Kannada region. One of the practices shown in Kantara was a kind of animist spirit deity worship called Bhoota Kola. The deity named Panjurli is worshipped in Dakshina Kannada and the Bhoota Kola worship was shown extensively in the film. Kantara removed cultural barriers and made the story and mythology of the Pajurli deity known to people outside Karnataka. Now, the famous Banashankari Amma Temple near Badami in Bagalkot has drawn the attention of people by adorning the deity of the temple, similar to how Panjurli Daiva was adorned in the film Kantara.

The Shakambhari, a manifestation of the goddess Parvati, is another name for the temple deity. The temple goddess is also known by the names Balavva, Banadavva, Sunkavva, Shiravanthi, Chowdamma, and Vanadurge among the locals. According to legend, Banashankari is warrior goddess Durga’s sixth manifestation.

Due to the new moon, hundreds of thousands of devotees are flocking the Banashankar Devi in Badami Taluk of Bagalkote district. Tuesday, Friday and Sunday are the days of the Goddess, on which the devotees pay their respects by offering puja. Devotees visiting the temple now can bear witness to the Goddess adorned like Panjurli Daiva from Kantara.

According to legend, the original temple existed before the Chalukya dynasty, which granted royal favour to the Vaishnava, Shaivaite, Jain, and Shakta religious groups. As a manifestation of Shakti, their Supreme Goddess, they revered Banashankari. The temple was rebuilt and added to by Jagadekamalla I, according to epigraphic inscriptions.