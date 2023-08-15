Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
At least 15 students Fall Ill at Independence Day Parade in Shillong

The students were among the nearly 200 from various schools across the city who took part in the Independence parade at the Pologrounds

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 17:22 IST

The Independence Day celebrations encompass activities such as delivering speeches, chanting slogans, and various other engagements (Image: News18)
At least 15 students, who were part of the Independence Day parade contingents collapsed and fell ill on Tuesday, officials said. The students were among the nearly 200 from various schools across the city who took part in the Independence parade at the Pologrounds here, they said.

“At least 15 schoolchildren fell ill and were taken away from the ground on stretchers when Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was delivering his Independence Day address," a senior health official on duty at the venue told PTI. He said the kids took ill due to fatique and dehydration but none of them had to be hospitalised.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

