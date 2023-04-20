‘Likely Use of Grenades by Terrorists’: Army After 5 Jawans Killed in J&K’s Poonch

Five Indian Army jawans were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday.

The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area when unidentified terrorists fired at an Army vehicle in which six jawans were travelling. The vehicle caught fire and five jawans were charred to death. The Army said the vehicle caught fire due to the “likely use of grenades by terrorists".

A soldier, who suffered injuries in the incident, was evacuated immediately to the Army Hospital at Rajauri and is under treatment.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande apprised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of the Poonch incident.

“Today, at approximately 1500 hours, one Army vehicle, moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajauri sector was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area. The vehicle caught fire, due to the likely use of grenades by terrorists. Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for Counter Terrorist operations, in this area, have unfortunately lost their lives in the incident," the Army said in a statement.

After the incident, Army and police personnel rushed to the spot, which is 90 kilometres from Poonch.

The attack comes ahead of the meeting of G20 members next month in the Valley.

Lashkar Behind Poonch Attack: Sources

Top intelligence sources told CNN-News18 that the terror group Lashkar is behind the attack. “This group is sitting in Rajouri-Poonch jungles for a period of time. They come out and commit crimes and go back. They have earlier also attacked a house in Rajouri," sources added.

Top government sources said the terror group Lashkar, which is behind the Pooch attack, is operated and run by ISI from Pakistan. “G20 is going to happen soon in Kashmir. We will tell the world how Pakistan is derailing every peace process. Every act is against humanity and the peace of the world. Pakistan will be shared evidence on this soon," they added.

Condolences Pour in After Attack

The Defence Minister expressed condolences over the incident.

“Anguished by the tragedy in Poonch District (J&K), where the Indian Army has lost its brave soldiers after a truck caught fire. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families," he tweeted.

LG Manoj Sinha condoled the deaths and said their rich service to the nation will never be forgotten.

“I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives of brave Army personnel in a tragic incident at Poonch. Their rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families," the LG’s office tweeted.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed condolences to the families of the bereaved.

Condoling deaths, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said those who are behind this cowardly attack should be given the strongest punishment.

“Shocked to hear abt this news. Those who are behind this cowardly attack shud be met wid strongest punishment. Condolences to the bereaved families of our soldiers. God bless their soul," he tweeted.

