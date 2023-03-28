Home » India » At Least 62 Sabarimala Pilgrims Injured as Bus Falls into Gorge in Kerala

At Least 62 Sabarimala Pilgrims Injured as Bus Falls into Gorge in Kerala

At least 64 people including nine children were on board when the bus veered off the road and fell into the gorge in Elavunkal near Nilackal at around 1.30 PM. The pilgrims are from Mayiladuthurai district in Tamil Nadu

PTI

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 15:03 IST

Pathanamthitta, India

The bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu fell into a gorge in Pathanamthitta district.
At least 62 people were injured, some seriosausly, as a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu fell into a gorge in Pathanamthitta district on Tuesday, police said. Police said the accident occurred when the bus carrying pilgrims was returning after darshan at Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

At least 64 people including nine children were on board when the bus veered off the road and fell into the gorge in Elavunkal near Nilackal at around 1.30 PM. The pilgrims are from Mayiladuthurai district in Tamil Nadu.

Police said 62 of them were injured, some seriously, and they have been shifted to various hospitals in Pathanamthitta and Erumely, police said.

Those injured seriously will be shifted to better facilities, a police officer told

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 28, 2023, 15:03 IST
last updated: March 28, 2023, 15:03 IST
