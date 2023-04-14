J&K: Minor Girl Dies, Over 60 Injured After Footbridge Collapses During Baisakhi Celebrations in Udhampur

A nine-year-old girl was killed and over 60 people were injured after a footbridge collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Friday. The incident took place during the Baisakhi celebration at Benisangam in Bain village in the Chenani Block.

According to officials, people in large numbers were on the bridge when it collapsed.

The government has ordered a probe led by Deputy Commissioner Udhampur into the collapse.

“62 people were injured while 25 were referred to the district hospital. The evacuation was done in half an hour. 5 injured people in critical condition were referred to Jammu," Udhampur DM said.

#UPDATE | J&K: A footbridge collapsed during the Baisakhi celebration at Benisangam in Bain village in Udhampur’s Chenani Block. Visuals from hospital where they have been taken.

“One girl has died in the hospital," Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar told PTI. According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Anu Kumari.

After learning about the incident, Union Minister and Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh said he is in touch with the local administration and all possible help will be provided.

The bridge collapsed due to overloading as a large number of people were on it at the time of the accident. There is no causality, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar told PTI.

Police and relief teams rushed to the spot and began rescue operations, the officials said.

(with inputs from PTI)

