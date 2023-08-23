At This 700-year-old Karnataka Temple, Devotees Worship Lord Shiva In The Form Of Udbhava Linga

A festival dedicated to Lord Shiva was recently celebrated at the Shishileshwara temple, located in Nidagundi Taluk, Karnataka. Nidagundi Taluk is located in the Vijayapura sub-division. Lord Shiva was worshipped in the form of Udbhava Linga in this temple and the devotees were served the Sri Anna Prasadam. Sri Anna Prasadam is made using millet, jaggery, sesame, cashew, almond, pure ghee, and khoya. According to Local 18, some of the devotees also performed the Jogathi Nritya, which is a folk art form of north Karnataka. This folk dance is performed by female devotees of the goddess Yellamma. Abhishekam and Rudrabhishekam were also performed in the temple. Abhishekam is a sacred Vedic method of pouring tender coconut, water, milk, ghee, and honey on idols of deities. Mantras are also chanted while Abhishekam is performed. In Rudrabhishekam, these religious offerings are gradually poured on the Shiva linga. Mantras are also chanted alongside for seeking Lord Shiva’s blessings.

Later, the devotees took out a procession in the main streets of Vijayapura town. Everyone, irrespective of gender, participated in it. Various art troupes from different districts of Karnataka also took part in this procession and displayed their artefacts. The Udbhava Linga was decorated with various flowers and petals in the temple.