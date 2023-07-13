At This Annual Fair In East Godavari, Each Person Wears A Special Costume

India is a country with a wide diversity in culture and traditions with almost every state having its own festivals and culturally significant events. In Andhra Pradesh, worship of local village deities like Ammavaru has been an age-old tradition. Each town has its fairs with its rituals. Srirangapatnam village is located in Korukonda mandal of East Godavari district. Here, during Asadha Masam of the Hindu calendar which corresponds to June/July of the Gregorian calendar, villagers of Srirangapatnam conduct a big fair.

This fair is held in the first week of Ashadha month from early morning until midnight with the help of the villagers in great splendour. Telugu women from even abroad come to this village to take part in the fair which is a grand event.