Home » India » At This Annual Fair In East Godavari, Each Person Wears A Special Costume

At This Annual Fair In East Godavari, Each Person Wears A Special Costume

The fair is held in the first week of Ashadha month from early morning till midnight

Curated By: News Desk

Local18

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 19:48 IST

Hyderabad, India

This fair is held in the first week of Ashadha month.

India is a country with a wide diversity in culture and traditions with almost every state having its own festivals and culturally significant events. In Andhra Pradesh, worship of local village deities like Ammavaru has been an age-old tradition. Each town has its fairs with its rituals. Srirangapatnam village is located in Korukonda mandal of East Godavari district. Here, during Asadha Masam of the Hindu calendar which corresponds to June/July of the Gregorian calendar, villagers of Srirangapatnam conduct a big fair.

This fair is held in the first week of Ashadha month from early morning until midnight with the help of the villagers in great splendour. Telugu women from even abroad come to this village to take part in the fair which is a grand event.

    • It is customary for one member of each household to deck up in different costumes during the fair, known as Sri Modakondamma Ammavari Jatara, in addition to beating drums and firecrackers. Women who follow Ammavaru do a ritual prayer to the god every year. Rice is placed in a metal pot to represent the goddess’ body. The pot wears a conventional sari. A painted coconut is placed at the pot’s opening to represent the head. The eyes, ears, and noses of the Goddess are fashioned with various tools. This practice is age-old and has been continuing from generation after generation. Local politicians as well as film personalities visit the grand fair of Srirangapatnam to witness the grandeur

    According to Hindu mythology, Ammavaru is an ancient goddess who laid the egg from which Brahma, Shiva, and Vishnu emerged. “Amma" stands for mother. She is believed to have existed long before time began.

