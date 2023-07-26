At This Tamil Nadu Temple, A Touch Modernity Places Goddess On A Bike

Festivals are an integral part of India. Being a diverse country, there is a festival for every occasion or season. During the ongoing monsoon season, there are famous monsoon festivals in India that have different names, diverse customs and merriments. One of them is Aadi Perukku, also known as Aadi Monsoon Festival. This Tamil traditional festival is celebrated on the 18th day of the Tamil month of Adi. According to the calendar, the month began on July 16 and will end on August 16.

Sri Muthumari Amman Temple, situated in Samathrmapuram in Theni District, Tamil Nadu is celebrating this festival in a unique way. The temple, this year, has decided to add a modern twist to the festival. Goddess Muthumari has been seated on a bullet bike, inside of a stage or platform, for the devotees. She has been decorated with huge flower garlands and ornaments. Currency notes have been placed on the flowers, to show devotees will be showered with bring prosperity during this season. The unique idea has grabbed the attention of the devotees, who are visiting to offer prayers and seek blessings from the goddess.