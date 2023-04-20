Trends :Eid 2023 LiveHeatwaveRahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
Home » India » Atiq Ahmad Gang Member Asad Kalia Arrested

Atiq Ahmad Gang Member Asad Kalia Arrested

Asad Kalia was considered a right-hand of Atiq’s wife Shaista Praveen, who is wanted in Umesh Pal murder case and is absconding

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

PTI

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 05:13 IST

Prayagraj, India

Jailed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead late on Saturday (video grab)
Jailed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead late on Saturday (video grab)

An alleged member of the Atiq Ahmad gang, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was arrested on Wednesday by the police here, officials said.

Asad Kalia, a resident of New Chakia, has been arrested by the Kareli police, an official statement said.

Kalia was considered a right-hand of Atiq’s wife Shaista Praveen, who is wanted in Umesh Pal murder case and is absconding.

A number of criminal cases including attempt to murder, and under the Arms Act are pending against Kalia at the Kareli police station, it said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

first published: April 20, 2023, 05:13 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 05:13 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Citadel, Dahaad, Queen Charlotte, Indian Police Force Among The Most Anticipated Projects In The OTT Space

+8PHOTOS

Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kajol, Zoya Akhtar Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics