Atiq Ahmed Dead: 3 Shooters Held; High-level Probe Ordered, Sec 144 Imposed Across UP | Highlights

Curated By: Pritha Mallick
Last Updated: April 16, 2023, 00:54 IST
Uttar Pradesh, India
Atiq Ahmed News Live Updates: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being taken for a medical check-up in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, according to CNN-News18 reports. Following the killing, the authorities have imposed Section 144 across Uttar Pradesh and have banned internet services in Prayagraj district as a precautionary measure. Read More
Section 144 has been imposed across Uttar Pradesh following gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf’s killing under police custody in Prayagraj district. Internet services have been blocked in Prayagraj following the murder.
In response to the shooting incident in Prayagraj, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken swift action. He called for a high-level meeting and ordered a thorough investigation into the matter. The Chief Minister also instructed the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission to investigate the incident. The police have already apprehended all three attackers on the spot, and the investigation is ongoing. The authorities are working to ensure that justice is served and to prevent any further violence in the area.
Named in over 100 criminal cases with a long political career, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was shot dead along with his brother Ashraf late on Saturday. Convicted in the Umesh Pal murder case, he was handed a life term even as his case was touted by the Yogi Adityanath-led government as an example of strict action against mafia and “antisocial" elements. READ MORE
Three men posing as journalists shot dead dreaded gangster Atiq Ahmed and brother Ashraf while being taken for medical examination in Prayagraj late on Saturday. Sources told News18 that it’s the work of an opponent gang, possibly Abu Salem’s as mafia-turned-politician was in touch with him. READ MORE
Following the killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother, the authorities have imposed Section 144 in Prayagraj as a precautionary measure. The police have conducted a route march in the Chakiya area, and announcements have been made urging people to stay at home. The situation remains tense, and the authorities are taking necessary steps to maintain law and order in the area.
After taking cognizance of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf’s killing in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a high-level meeting to investigate the matter. He also directed the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission to inquire into the incident.
According to analysts, the occurrence of a killing on hospital premises is a significant danger to society, and if it was not a premeditated contract killing, questions arise regarding the state police’s seemingly relaxed approach. The analysts also noted that transit prisoners require additional attention, and it appears that in this case, standard protection measures were inadequate.
Analysts said the way the assailants posed as journalists with a camera and mic suggests that there was planning and reconnaissance involved in the killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother. It’s possible that they had observed how the media had access to Atiq and Ashraf during police custody on various occasions. Atiq had previously even mentioned to the media that he was alive only because of their presence in his police convoy.
According to the Prayagraj commissioner, the people who killed Atiq Ahmed and his brother came disguised as media persons. Three people have been arrested, and a journalist from Lucknow has been injured. Atiq and Ashraf had come to the medical facility, and the assailants tried to take their byte, after which shots were fired.
“Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident where Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead in Prayagraj. Further details will be shared later," said a police personnel in Uttar Pradesh.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali in a twitter post said, “Cold blooded murder of Ateeq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf is the height of anarchy in UP! This can’t happen without a go ahead from the top. In any other democracy the state Govt must have been dismissed for such a heinous crime against the rule of law."
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Atiq and his brother were killed while in police custody and were handcuffed. Slogans of JSR were also raised. Their murder is a perfect example of Yogi’s big failure of law & order. Those celebrating encounter-raj are equally responsible for this murder."
Days after the killing of his son, Atiq Ahmed was shot dead along with his brother Ashraf Ahmed. Videos from the scene show that the three shooters surrendered after the killings.
“It’s crystal clear from the video of the incident that UP Police ALLOWED the 3 assailants to ‘complete’ their (preplanned) murder - none of the Policemen fired on the assailants given that the ‘Accused’ were in Police custody," said TMC minister Babul Supriyo.
Former MP Udit Raj expressed his disbelief at how Atiq Ahmad could be killed while in police custody. Everyone understands what has happened and that there should be an investigation into the matter, he told ANI news agency.
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Yogi Adiyanath government over the shooting of Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in police custody in Prayagraj. In a tweet in hindi he said, “Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed by firing openly amidst the security cordon of the police, then what about the safety of the general public. Due to this, an atmosphere of fear is being created among the public, it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere."
More visuals from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh where Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead.
Following the fatal shooting of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed while talking to the media, there were visible signs of the aftermath at the crime scene in Uttar Pradesh.
The shooters who killed Atiq and Ashraf claimed to be journalists and approached them moments before the shooting took place, according to reports.
All three shooters reportedly emerged from the group of journalists and surrendered with their hands up after fatally shooting Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed while they were speaking to reporters near a medical college in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. Videos capturing the incident show the shooters walking towards the police vehicle, surrendering and then being taken into custody.
In a first official reaction to the incident in which gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad was shot dead near a medical college in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, officials told News18 that three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
The incident took place days after Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad and his accomplice Ghulam, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were shot dead in an exchange of fire with the Uttar Pradesh Police near Jhansi on Thursday.
Atiq Ahmed suffered fatal head injuries from approximately 10 rounds of gunfire, leading sources to speculate that the shooters were well-trained and likely snipers.
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead near a medical college in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday while in police custody.
Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead near a medical college in Prayagraj while in police custody.
All three shooters reportedly emerged from the group of journalists and surrendered with their hands up after fatally shooting Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed while they were speaking to reporters near a medical college in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. Videos capturing the incident show the shooters walking towards the police vehicle, surrendering and then being taken into custody.
Atiq was serving life imprisonment in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case.
Reports said Atiq Ahmed suffered fatal head injuries from approximately 10 rounds of gunfire, leading sources to speculate that the shooters were well-trained and likely snipers. Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident. According to sources, the attack was premeditated and hints of an upcoming eruption were being discussed among senior officers prior to the incident.
The incident took place days after Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad and his accomplice Ghulam, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were shot dead in an exchange of fire with the Uttar Pradesh Police near Jhansi on Thursday.
Read all the Latest India News here