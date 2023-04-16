Atiq Ahmed Dead: 3 Shooters Held; High-level Probe Ordered, Sec 144 Imposed Across UP | Highlights

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a high-level meeting to investigate the matter. According to the Prayagraj commissioner, the people who killed Atiq Ahmed and his brother came disguised as media persons. Three people have been arrested, and a journalist from Lucknow has been injured. Atiq and Ashraf had come to the medical facility, and the assailants tried to take their byte, after which shots were fired.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead near a medical college in Prayagraj while in police custody.

All three shooters reportedly emerged from the group of journalists and surrendered with their hands up after fatally shooting Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed while they were speaking to reporters near a medical college in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. Videos capturing the incident show the shooters walking towards the police vehicle, surrendering and then being taken into custody.

Atiq was serving life imprisonment in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case.

Reports said Atiq Ahmed suffered fatal head injuries from approximately 10 rounds of gunfire, leading sources to speculate that the shooters were well-trained and likely snipers. Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident. According to sources, the attack was premeditated and hints of an upcoming eruption were being discussed among senior officers prior to the incident.

The incident took place days after Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad and his accomplice Ghulam, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were shot dead in an exchange of fire with the Uttar Pradesh Police near Jhansi on Thursday.

Read all the Latest India News here