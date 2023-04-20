Atiq Ahmad Murder Case: SIT Team Visits Spot Where Mafia Brothers Were Killed, Recreate Crime Scene

A special investigation team (SIT) team formed by the Uttar Pradesh government visited the spot where gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot in Prayagraj and recreated the crime scene, reports said on Thursday.

The brothers were in handcuffs and being escorted to a hospital in the Shahganj police station area in Prayagraj for a checkup on Saturday night when three men posing as journalists shot the duo at point-blank range in the middle of a media interaction.

Two men wearing white headscarves resembling those worn by the slain gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were reportedly shot dead by the police in a staged crime scene reenactment while being interviewed by “reporters" in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The police conducted a crime scene reconstruction with the three accused in the Atiq Ahmed murder case. The reconstruction was carried out near a hospital where Ahmed and his brother were taken for a medical check-up. The video shows two men walking slowly amid a crowd of reporters when one of the men suddenly shoots Ahmed at point-blank range, while two others fire multiple shots at his brother. The gunmen were then apprehended by the police.

The SIT where accompanied by a team of National Forensic Support Laboratory (NFSL) members for the crime scene recreation.

According to a NDTV report, three friends of Lovelesh Tiwari, one of the accused in the Atiq Ahmed murder case, were detained from a train station in Banda. The other two accused in the case are Sunny Singh and Arun Maurya. An FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and under the Arms Act was registered against the three alleged assailants of Atiq and Ashraf at Shahganj police station.

The three accused have made important revelations during interrogation, including the fact that the operation was planned by Sunny Singh and influenced by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s speeches, the report stated. They reportedly dreamt of a “big kill" similar to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder.

Meanwhile, Lovelesh Tiwari, Mohit and Arun Kumar Maurya were sent to police custody for four days by the court of chief judicial magistrate in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, five personnel were suspended after a special investigation team (SIT) charged them with negligence in discharging their duties.

