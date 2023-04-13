Atiq Ahmad's Son, Accomplice Shot Dead in Encounter, Says UP Police

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad and an accomplice, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi on Thursday, officials said.

"Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each. They were killed in an encounter with an UP STF team," said Special Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force team was led by two deputy superintendents of police, he said, adding, "Sophisticated foreign made weapons were recovered from the accused. Further details are awaited." Visuals showed two bodies lying beside a motorbike at the site of the alleged encounter. An ambulance later took them away.

Advertisement

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj’s Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year.

Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, Asad, Ghulam and others.

After the encounter, Jaya Pal thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the administration.

"Whatever they have done is right. He (the CM) has punished the killer of his daughter’s husband. I express my gratitude. He is like a father. Justice has been done," she said, adding she hoped strict action would be taken against other accused.

When asked against who else she wanted action, she said, "That I leave to the government. The government is giving me justice." Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya congratulated the Uttar Pradesh Police and the STF for the action.

Advertisement

"Nobody will touch you if you don’t commit a crime. And nobody will be spared if they Commit a crime," he told PTI. He said this was a BJP government and not an SP government that criminals would be spared.

The FIR in the Umesh Pal murder cases was lodged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Advertisement

Atiq Ahmad is also an accused in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case.

Read all the Latest India News here