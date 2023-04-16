Atiq Ahmed Death News: Mafia Brothers Buried in UP’s Prayagraj in Presence of Family Members

In light of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf’s sensational murders in Prayagraj, all three accused in the murder, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh, and Lavlesh Tiwari, were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court in UP. Section 144 has been imposed in Uttar Pradesh, and a committee led by Retired Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi is investigating the case. Internet services have been restored in parts of Prayagraj.

The post-mortem examination of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed has been completed by a panel of four doctors at SRN Hospital in Prayagraj.

The brothers were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists, even as media personnel and police were present. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has ordered a high-level probe into the killings. “The chief minister has constituted a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing of Ahmad and Ashraf,” Special DG, of Law and Order, Prashant Kumar told PTI.

The probe was ordered at a high-level meeting in Lucknow, called by CM Yogi right after the incident on Saturday night. The three assailants were arrested from the spot and a detailed probe is on in the matter.

Besides, the postmortem of Atiq and brother Ashraf’s dead bodies took place on Sunday amid tight security. A panel of five doctors conducted the postmortem and the burial will likely take place at the Kasari Masari cemetery by late evening.

Briefing reporters in Prayagraj, Commissioner of Police Ramit Sharma said that the three assailants, who were arrested immediately after the incident, had joined the group of media persons who were trying to get sound bites from Ahmad and Ashraf.

“As per mandatory legal requirement, Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf were brought to the hospital for medical examination. According to preliminary information, three persons posing as journalists approached them and opened fire. Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were killed in the attack. The attackers have been held and are being questioned, ” Sharma said.

In the incident, Constable Man Singh suffered an injury to his arm and a journalist was hurt after he fell during the commotion that followed the shooting, the officer said.

