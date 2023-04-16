Atiq Ahmed Death News: Mafia Brothers Buried in UP’s Prayagraj in Presence of Family Members

Published By: Poorva Joshi
Last Updated: April 16, 2023, 23:02 IST
Prayagraj, India
Gangsters Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were buried at the Kasari-Masari graveyard in Prayagraj on Sunday. The funeral was attended by their close relatives, and Atiq’s two minor sons Ahjam and Aban were also present. Additionally, both daughters of Ashraf also attended the funeral. Read More
All three assailants who killed gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf have been sent to high-security Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, according to News18 Hindi.
Slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad had five sons, but only four are alive after his son Asad was killed in an encounter in Jhansi earlier this week. The eldest son, Umar, is imprisoned in a jail in Lucknow. The second son, Ali, is also incarcerated in the Naini Central Jail, but in different cases. The fourth son, Ahjam, and the youngest son, Aban, are housed in a juvenile home in Prayagraj.
According to PTI news agency, Atiq Ahmad’s wife Shaista Praveen, an absconding accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, did not turn up for her husband’s burial. The burial proceedings at the graveyard were held under tight security measures with senior officials of the administration and police at the site. Rapid action force personnel were also deployed to ensure law and order in the area. The burial site was cordoned off, and media personnel were prohibited from entering. Lighting arrangements were made for the funeral proceedings.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel slammed the law and order situation in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Uttar Pradesh. “There is no law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claims criminals have left the state whereas they are killing people while sitting in jails. Their (BJP government) claim about making UP crime free are bogus," Baghel said.
With the killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on Saturday, Prayagraj’s almost-50-year-long ‘gangster era’ has come to an end, according to former policemen and political observers. READ MORE
The security across Uttar Pradesh has been tightened in wake of the sensational killings of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj. Police are on high alert and Section 144 has been imposed across the state. READ MORE
With gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf shot dead by assailants in Prayagraj on Saturday, three of the family’s four members named in the Umesh Pal murder case have been killed. READ MORE
Shaista Parveen, the wife of Atiq Ahmed, may surrender during the funeral of her deceased husband. Atiq’s wife and three others are currently wanted in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case and are on the run. According to reports, Shaista has contacted the police regarding her surrender.
Tight security measures implemented outside Kasari-Masari cemetery as relatives gather for Atiq and Ashraf’s burial. The district of Prayagraj has heightened security to maintain order.
National Conference leader Sheikh Mustafa Kamal has urged for an impartial investigation into the deaths of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed in Uttar Pradesh. Kamal has expressed concerns over speculation and accusations surrounding the incident, and believes that an independent probe is necessary to establish the truth. He has warned that without a credible investigation, it will be assumed that the UP government was behind the killing of the mafia-turned-politician and his brother.
Atiq and Ashraf’s deaths mark the third killing of the family members named in the Umesh Pal murder case. Ten people were named in the FIR, including Atiq’s son Asad and four others. Of those named, six have been killed and four are still absconding, including Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen and three other alleged shooters.
Relatives, including women and children, gather at the Kasari-Masari cemetery to bid farewell to Atiq and Ashraf Ahmed. The hearse carrying Atiq’s body had departed from Swarooprani Hospital in Prayagraj.
The postmortem report indicates that Atiq Ahmed sustained 8-9 bullet wounds, with the first bullet hitting his temple, according to reports.
The three accused, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh, and Lavlesh Tiwari, involved in the murder of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed will be detained in the high-security barrack of Naini Central Jail, according to a report by News18 Hindi. Atiq’s sons and relatives are also held in the same jail, it noted.
After a panel of four doctors completed the postmortem examination of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed at SRN Hospital in Prayagraj, their bodies were handed over to the family.
A court in Prayagraj has sent the three accused in the Atiq Ahmed murder case: Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh, and Lovelesh Tiwari, to 14-day judicial custody.
The three shooters, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh, and Lavlesh Tiwari, who were involved in the murder of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, appear in court in Prayagraj district, Uttar Pradesh.
Khalid Azeem, also known as Ashraf, the brother of gangster Atiq Ahmed, told police officers that there was no point discussing what had already happened and that they should focus on what is to come. The police had questioned him about their involvement in the murder case of Umesh Pal. This conversation occurred just two hours before Atiq’s son Asad and his associate Ghulam Mohammed were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi.
During questioning, Atiq Ahmed revealed that the ISI would use drones to drop weapons in Punjab, which were then collected by someone associated with the ISI and distributed to various groups, including LeT and Khalistan separatist organizations. Ahmed himself had access to weapons such as a .45 bore pistol, AK-47, and RDX, which he obtained through these channels and paid for. He also claimed that members of these organizations would visit him, and that he had overheard them discussing plans for a major incident in the country.
During police interrogation, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, who was killed along with his brother in a point-blank range attack, reportedly confessed to having connections with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence and the militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba, officials said on Sunday.
Police have identified the source of the Jigana Made pistol and .32 bore pistol used by the three assailants who attacked and killed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf.
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed will be laid to rest at the same cemetery where his son Asad Ahmed was buried earlier at a graveyard located in Kasari Masari village in Chakiya area of Prayagraj.
Atiq and his brother Ashraf Ahmed will be buried next to their parents and grandmother.
Gangster-political Atiq Ahmed murder accused Lavlesh has 406 cases, Arun Maurya alias Kalia has a murder case against him and Sunny allegedly has Sunder Bhati gang links, according to the latest reports on Sunday. Atiq and his brother were shot dead by the three assailants who were posing as journalists at point-blank range as they were being escorted by the police into a Prayagraj hospital Saturday night for a medical check-up.
Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi graduated in Law from Allahabad University in 1979-80 and was enrolled as an advocate in January 1981. He mainly practised on the civil side since 1981 and on the criminal side since January 1991 as an Additional Government Advocate. He was elevated as an Additional Judge on May 5, 2008, and took oath as a permanent Judge on April 19, 2010. Notably, he had granted bail to Maulana Masood Madni of Deoband in a rape case.
Internet services restored in some parts of Prayagraj. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been issued in all districts of Uttar Pradesh to prevent any untoward incident.
The brothers were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists, even as media personnel and police were present. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has ordered a high-level probe into the killings. “The chief minister has constituted a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing of Ahmad and Ashraf,” Special DG, of Law and Order, Prashant Kumar told PTI.
The probe was ordered at a high-level meeting in Lucknow, called by CM Yogi right after the incident on Saturday night. The three assailants were arrested from the spot and a detailed probe is on in the matter.
Besides, the postmortem of Atiq and brother Ashraf’s dead bodies took place on Sunday amid tight security. A panel of five doctors conducted the postmortem and the burial will likely take place at the Kasari Masari cemetery by late evening.
Briefing reporters in Prayagraj, Commissioner of Police Ramit Sharma said that the three assailants, who were arrested immediately after the incident, had joined the group of media persons who were trying to get sound bites from Ahmad and Ashraf.
“As per mandatory legal requirement, Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf were brought to the hospital for medical examination. According to preliminary information, three persons posing as journalists approached them and opened fire. Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were killed in the attack. The attackers have been held and are being questioned, ” Sharma said.
In the incident, Constable Man Singh suffered an injury to his arm and a journalist was hurt after he fell during the commotion that followed the shooting, the officer said.
