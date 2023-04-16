Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf Shot Dead: MHA to Prepare SOPs for Journalists

The Centre has decided to prepare standard operating procedures for the safety and security of journalists in the wake of three assailants posing as media persons killing gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, sources said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the safety and security of journalists, they said.

The step is being taken after three assailants posing as journalists killed Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj Saturday night while they were speaking to reporters, they said.

The two brothers were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college here for a checkup.

