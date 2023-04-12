Atiq Ahmed, Criminal-turned-Politician, Thanks Media, Says 'It's Because of You That...'

Atiq Ahmed, a politician with a criminal background, on Tuesday stated that his family has been destroyed, and he has no knowledge of the Umesh Pal murder case.

According to a ANI report, Atiq Ahmed said: “My family has been completely ruined. Since I was in jail, how would I know about the Umesh Pal murder case?"

“It’s because of you (the media) that I am safe," says gangster Atiq Ahmed who was being taken to UP’s Prayagraj from Gujarat’s Sabarmati Jail.

The Prayagraj Police were transporting Atiq Ahmed, a politician who had a criminal past, from Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj for a murder case and stopped in Bundi on Tuesday. Atiq Ahmed had previously alleged that the police wanted to kill him during his transfer from Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj.

Advertisement

During the journey to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh from Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat for the hearing of a murder case, Atiq Ahmed claimed that the police were attempting to kill him. He stated, “It is unfair. They want to kill me."

According to Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, the government is closely monitoring the situation with the goal of imposing the harshest possible penalty.

“Our objective is to ensure that criminals cannot escape punishment in Uttar Pradesh, and we are following the court’s decision. The government is closely monitoring the situation, and we aim to impose the harshest penalty," he stated with regards to Atiq Ahmed’s transfer to Prayagraj by the UP Police.

On March 28, Atiq Ahmed, a mafia don-turned-politician, was convicted by an MP-MLA court and sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for his involvement in the abduction and subsequent death of Umesh Pal.

Read all the Latest India News here