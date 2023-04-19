Atiq Ahmed Was Trying to 'Change Demography' of Kareli; Colonies for Minorities Were Being Built

Atiq Ahmed, the dreaded gangster who was killed on camera last week, wanted to change the demography of Prayagraj’s Kareli constituency. A top officer of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force told News18 that colonies of a minority community were being established in the region.

UP STF’s ADG Amitabh Yash revealed that mafia-turned-politician and his henchmen had occupied a large piece of land for the purpose. In an exclusive conversation with News18, Yash said that Atiq’s gang had made such a strategy to increase their dominance, that no other gang at that time could have thought of.

“Atiq’s gang had started building a township for the minority community in the entire village adjacent to the Kareli assembly. They had encroached upon the land of several people, including the weaker sections. By setting up colonies for a particular community, Atiq and his gang wanted to further strengthen their political influence. This gang had many such strategies, which were foiled by the STF. All efforts were made to change the demography of Kareli assembly," Yash said.

Amitabh Yash further said that Guddu Muslim is an old contract killer. “As far as I know, in 1999, the Gorakhpur police had arrested him in a drugs case and was sentenced to 10 years," the officer added.

“At that time, Atiq Ahmed had got Guddu Muslim bailed. Since then he had been working for Atiq’s gang. When Guddu Muslim was interrogated in 1999, he had called himself a ‘bomber’. He also confessed that he met Rajan Tiwari (former Bihar MLA and gangster) in Patna’s Beur Jail and was given contract to kill someone. This claim was also proved later," Yash told News18.

The UP STF officer further said that he believes that Guddu Muslim has committed more crimes than the ones he has been charged for. “He is committing crimes in individual capacity. Hence, Guddu Muslim is our prime target as he continues to be a threat to the society," Yash said.

The officer also spoke about Sabir and Armaan, the other accused in Umesh Pal’s murder case. “Sabir used to be the driver of Shaista Parveen, Atiq’s wife, while Armaan is a resident of Bihar. All the three hardcore criminals are being tracked," he said.

Elaborating on plans of Atiq’s gang to eliminate Umesh Pal, Amitabh Yash said, “The biggest problem for their gang was that people had started testifying in the court. The incident was carried out to create panic among the witnesses."

Umesh Pal and his two police gunners was shot dead near Sulemsarai under the limits of Dhoomanganj police station in the Prayagraj district on February 24. The suspects in the murder case were identified as Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad along with Armaan, Ghulam, Guddu Muslim and Sabir. Asad was named only in the Umesh Pal murder case, while Ghulam has eight cases against his name.

On Asad Ahmed’s Encounter

“Asad Ahmed knew how to use a gun before committing his first crime. He had 48 days before he was encountered. He could have surrendered during that period, but he didn’t. He was not even afraid of STF and fired at the personnel. But his luck was not with him. So he got killed," Yash said.

The officer said that UP STF extracted information about Asad. Atiq’s son used to go to school with a weapon, and later became a shooter.

Talking about sophisticated foreign-made weapons recovered from Asad’s possession, the UP STF ADG said that all such weapons have been intercepted. “These weapons are coming from some states through neighboring countries via drones. Here, the angle of underworld is also unfolding. But we will neutralise all the gangs that we come to know about in Uttar Pradesh," Yash assured.

(Interview by Rishabh Mani Tripathi of News18 Hindi)

