Born to UP Cop, Shaista is Now Most-Wanted: FAQ on Atiq Ahmed's Wife & Her Future Sans Husband, Son

After losing her her son Asad and husband Atiq Ahmed in a span of only two days, 51-year-old Shaista Parveen has now become the most-wanted criminal in Uttar Pradesh. A reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for any information about Shaista, who is now on the most-wanted list of the UP Police.

Shaista’s son Asad was killed in a police encounter on April 13, two days before her husband Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead outside a hospital in Prayagraj, where they were being taken for medical treatment.

There were speculations that Shaista, who is now the empress of Atiq’s empire, would surrender in front of the police after her husband’s funeral. However, she is still absconding.

But how did an XII pass daughter of a retired police constable transform into a hardened criminal? Well, the transition happened over time. Every time her husband Atiq and brother-in-law Ashraf went to jail, it was Shaista who was responsible for handling the family business.

Shaista Praveen and her journey from cop’s daughter to ‘most wanted’

▶Daughter of retired police constable Mohammed Haroon, Shaista used to live in Damupur village of Prayagraj with her family. She married Atiq in 1996.

▶Having cleared Class XII from a school in Prayagraj, Shaista initially confined herself to household chores.

▶It was after the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal on February 24, 2023, that Shaista came to the forefront of Atiq’s criminal empire. According to media reports, it was when Shaista went to meet her husband in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail, the two discussed killing Umesh Pal. She is one of the main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

▶Presently, four cases are registered against Shaista in Prayagraj. Of them, three are for cheating and one for Umesh Pal’s murder. As per the police, Shaista Parveen was part of the planning and execution of Umesh Pal’s murder. When Atiq Ahmed was in jail, Shaista played an active role in running his syndicate.

▶The first 3 cases were registered in 2009 at Colonelganj police station, under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security or will), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (use of forged document) of the Arms Act besides sections 30 (breach of license or regulation) of the Indian Penal Code.

▶Shaista is also active on the political front. She joined Asaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM in 2021. She later switched to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in January 2023.

▶It was earlier speculated that Mayawati will field Shaista Parveen from Prayagraj in the mayoral election, however, the BSP supremo decided against it after her name surfaced in the Umesh Pal murder case.

▶After Atiq’s death, Shaista’s purported letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has surfaced. The latter was written on February 27. In the letter, Shaista said Atiq, and Ashraf are being falsely implicated in the Umesh Pal murder case.

▶Shaista alleged that Minister Nand Gopal Gupta was the main conspirator of Pal’s murder. ‘If you (CM Adityanath) do not intervene, my husband, brother-in-law and sons will be killed," she wrote.

▶As the police are on the lookout for Shaista Parveen, reports suggest that locating her may be a difficult task at present. Shaista will be following the ritual of Iddah after the death of her husband and no one will be allowed to meet her during this time.

▶In such a situation, finding out his whereabouts can be a difficult task. The police suspected that she might secretly come to her son Asad’s funeral wearing a burqa, but she did not.

