Atiq Ahmed's Old 'Threat' Audio Emerges as Cops Prep for Mega Crackdown, Mukhtar Ansari on List

Even as gangster-turned-politician Ashraf Ahmed claimed that they can’t “conspire from jail“, an undated audio of his brother has been going viral. Atiq Ahmed, who was lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail, can be heard threatening a Prayagraj property dealer.

In the audio, said to be nearly two-and-a-half-years-old, Atiq can be heard threatening property dealer Zaid Khalid. The mafia can also be heard threatening the dealer that he can be kidnapped and brought to Deoria jail.

The then SSP had sent the Gujarat jail a report on the audio, and had recommended to ban phone call interactions for Atiq Ahmed. Zaid Khalid had filed an FIR after he was reportedly abducted by Atiq Ahmed’s henchmen in November 2018, taken to Deoria jail and beaten up over a property. The case was filed on January 8, 2019 at Dhoomanganj police station.

On Tuesday, one Jishan, said to be Atiq’s brother-in-law said, “The gangster’s family used to threaten us as we are in the real estate business. My family was once even beaten up by Atiq’s gang. Bombs were thrown at us, and weapons were pointed at us. Fearing death, we somehow fled."

The audio emerged on a day when Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured the investors at the MoU signing at Lucknow’s textile park: “UP gives guarantee for your security as well as your investments. Today, there is no need to fear any name in any district."

Mafias on Yogi Adityanath’s List

Fulfilling his promise, the UP chief minister has been cracking down on mafias across the state. His stern actions have already established him as “Bulldozer Baba" or “Demolition Man". It has now been learnt that the Uttar Pradesh police has prepared a list of gangsters. However, CM Yogi is yet to put his stamp on the list.

Special Cell’s DG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that a list of gangsters has been prepared by the government and top police officers. Among others, liquor mafias, mining mafias, education mafias and forest mafias are on police radar.

A target has been set to eliminate these gangs and confiscate illegal properties worth Rs 500 crore under their control.

Area-wise List of Gangsters on UP Police’s Radar

Lucknow Zone

• Khan Mubarak

• Ajay Pratap Singh alias Ajay Sipahi

• Sanjay Singh Singhala

• Atul Verma

• Mohd Sahim alias Kasim

Prayagraj Zone

• Dabboo Singh alias Pradeep Singh

• Sudhakar Singh

• Guddu Singh

• Anoop Singh

Varanasi Zone

• Mukhtar Ansari

• Tribhuvan Singh alias Pawan Singh

• Vijay Mishra

• Dhruv Singh alias Kuntu Singh

• Akhand Pratap Singh

• Ramesh Singh alias Kaka

Meerut Zone

• Udham Singh

• Yogesh Bhadora

• Badan Singh alias Baddo

• Haji Yakub Qureshi

• Shariq

• Sunil Rathi

• Dharmendra

• Yashpal Tomar

• Amar Pal alias Kalu

• Anuj Barkha

• Vikrant alias Vicky

• Haji Iqbal aka Bala

• Vinod Sharma

• Sunil aka Mooch

• Sanjeev Maheshwari aka Jeeva

• Vinay Tyagi aka Tinku

Agra Zone

• Anil Chaudhary

• Rishi Kumar Sharma

Bareilly Zone

• Ejaz

Kanpur Zone

• Anupam Dubey

Kanpur Commissionerate

• Saud Akhtar

Lucknow Commissionerate

• Lallu Yadav

• Bachchu Yadav

• Jugnu Walia alias Harvinder Singh

Prayagraj Commissionerate

• Bacha Pasi alias Nihal Pasi

• Dilip Mishra

• Javed alias Pappu

• Rajesh Yadav

• Ganesh Yadav

• Kamrul Hasan

• Javir Hussain

• Muzaffar

Varanasi Commissionerate

• Abhishek Singh Honey alias Poison

• Brijesh Kumar Singh

• Subhash Singh Thakur

Gorakhpur Zone

• Rajan Tiwari

• Sanjeev Dwivedi alias Ramu Dwivedi

• Rakesh Yadav

• Sudhir Kumar Singh

• Vinod Kumar Upadhyay

• Rajan Tiwari

• Rizwan Zaheer

• Devendra Singh

Gautam Buddha Nagar Commissionerate

• Sundar Bhati

• Singhraj Bhati

• Amit Kasana

• Anil Bhati

• Randeep Bhati

• Manoj alias Aase

• Anil Dujana

