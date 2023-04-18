Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead: SC Agrees to Independent Panel Probe into Gangster, His brother's Killings

The Supreme Court will be hearing a plea seeking a probe by an Independent Commission into the killings of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Asraf’s killing. The plea also seeks an independent probe into several encounters conducted by the UP police.

A top court bench, headed by CJI DY Chandrachud, has posted the matter for a hearing on April 24.

Gangsters Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were buried at the Kasari-Masari graveyard in Prayagraj on Sunday.

The funeral was attended by their close relatives, and Atiq’s two minor sons Ahjam and Aban were also present. Additionally, both daughters of Ashraf also attended the funeral.

In light of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf’s sensational murders in Prayagraj, all three accused in the murder, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh, and Lavlesh Tiwari, were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court in UP.

The brothers were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists, even as media personnel and police were present. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has ordered a high-level probe into the killings. “The chief minister has constituted a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing of Ahmad and Ashraf," Special DG, of Law and Order, Prashant Kumar told PTI.

The probe was ordered at a high-level meeting in Lucknow, called by CM Yogi right after the incident on Saturday night. The three assailants were arrested from the spot and a detailed probe is on in the matter.

Besides, the postmortem of Atiq and brother Ashraf’s dead bodies took place on Sunday amid tight security. A panel of five doctors conducted the postmortem and the burial will likely take place at the Kasari Masari cemetery by late evening.

