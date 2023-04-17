Atiq Ahmed's Killers Moved To Different Jail in UP For Security Reasons

Gangster-Politician Atiq Ahmed’s killers — Sunny Singh, Arun Maurya, Lovelesh Towari — have been shifted to another jail in Uttar Pradesh for security reasons.

The three assailants gunned down Ahmed, and his brother Ashraf at point-blank range as they were being escorted by the police into a Prayagraj hospital Saturday night for a medical check-up.

They were moved from the Naini Jail to the Pratapgarh jail as there could have been an attack on them, according to intelligence inputs reported by NDTV.

Police officers who were escorting the Ahmad brothers during the time of the incident, arrested Lavlesh Tiwari (22) from Banda, Mohit alias Sunny (23) from Hamirpur, and Arun Maurya (18) from Kasganj after they opened fire. Tiwari sustained injuries in a cross-fire, which also resulted in a police officer being hurt,

The police have charged the three men for murder, attempted murder, and violation of the Arms Act. During the investigation, at least two firearms were recovered from the site of the shooting.

According to the FIR, the accused told the police that they wanted to make a name for themselves and establish their identity in the state by eliminating Atiq Ahmad’s gang. However, they were unable to flee the scene due to the swift police action.

One of the accused reportedly admitted to the police that they had been planning to murder Atiq and Ashraf since they learned of their police custody. “Since the time we got to know about the police custody of Atiq and Ashraf, we were planning to murder them. So we posed as journalists and when we got the right opportunity, we pulled the trigger and implemented the plan," the accused told police.

The three assailants had joined the group of reporters trying to get sound bites from the two gangsters before suddenly pulling out their weapons.

The pistol used to kill Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf was a Zigana pistol made in Turkey, as per reports. This type of pistol is believed to be illegally imported into India through Pakistan.

Ahmed’s killing came two days after Atiq’s son Asad was killed in an encounter in Jhansi.

