UP: Atiq Ahmed's Lawyer Vijay Mishra, Accused in Umesh Pal Murder Case, Arrested in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested the lawyer who represented slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed in an extortion case. Atiq’s lawyer Vijay Mishra was arrested from outside Hotel Hyatt Legacy in Lucknow late on Saturday night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Deepak Bhukar said Mishra was arrested by officers from the Dhoomanganj police station on Sunday.

Mishra was arrested in a case registered at Atarsuiya police station for demanding extortion of Rs three crores, in which he is wanted. Police have also made him an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

A number of cases, including those under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Explosives Act, and the Indian Penal Code, are pending against him.

Advertisement

Junior advocate Himanshu Pandey, who was with Vijay Mishra, informed the Lucknow police about his presence in the state capital.

According to STF sources, Prayagraj police with the help of Lucknow STF arrested the lawyer from outside the hotel located in Vibhuti Khand.

Advocate Himanshu Pandey said that he was present outside Hotel Hyatt Legacy with Vijay Mishra at night. Meanwhile, about 15 people came in three vehicles and made Vijay sit in the vehicle.

Official sources say that the Prayagraj police had been camping in Lucknow for several days in search of Vijay. After getting the exact location of Vijay, he was nabbed. Police is bringing the accused to Prayagraj. After this further action will be taken.

Umesh Pal, the main witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two security guards were shot dead on February 24.

Advertisement

Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, the main accused in this case, were killed when assailants opened fire at them near a medical college here in April.