Home » India » Asad Ahmad Encounter News Updates: CM Yogi Says Gangsters & Mafias Will not be Spared; Akhilesh, Mayawati Demand Probe

Asad Ahmad Encounter News Updates: CM Yogi Says Gangsters & Mafias Will not be Spared; Akhilesh, Mayawati Demand Probe

Guddu Muslim, another accused in Umesh Pal murder case, is now on the radar of Uttar Pradesh STF. He is said to be hiding in Rajasthan's Ajmer and UP STF is trying to 'arrest him alive'

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 22:48 IST

Jhansi, India

Asad, son of jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed, and his close aide Ghulam were shot dead by Uttar Pradesh STF during an encounter near Parichha Dam in Jhansi. Both were wanted in Umesh Pal’s murder case.

“Exchange of fire took place between 12:30 pm and 1 pm. Our STF team encountered two accused, who were injured initially but were later declared dead. Read More

Apr 13, 2023 19:56 IST

Bodies of Asad, Ghulam Being Taken for Post-mortem

Bodies of gangster Atiq Ahmed’s son, Asad and his aide Ghulam, killed in an encounter by UP STF in Jhansi, are being taken for post-mortem.

Apr 13, 2023 19:48 IST

Asad Ahmad Encounter: Gangster Atiq Breaks Down, Weeps Bitterly in Prayagraj Court After Son's Death

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad on Thursday broke down in Prayagraj court after learning about the death of his son Asad and one of his aides in Jhansi in an encounter by a team of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF). The court sent Atiq and his brother Ashraf to four-day police remand in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. READ MORE 

Apr 13, 2023 19:40 IST

Union Minister Gen V K Singh Congratulates UP Police on Asad Encounter

Union Minister Gen V K Singh congratulated the Uttar Pradesh Police on the encounter of gangster Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad Ahmad.

Apr 13, 2023 19:38 IST

The Other Name for Mr Ajay Bisht was 'Mr Thok Do': TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Asad Encounter

After Asad Ahmad’s encounter, TMC MP Mahua Moitra criticised the Uttar Pradesh government and referred CM Yogi Adityanath as “Mr Thok Do".

Apr 13, 2023 19:34 IST

SP, BSP Demand Thorough Probe into Police Encounter of Atiq Ahmad's Son

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party demanded a through investigation into the death of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad in Jhansi on Thursday, alleging that it could be a fake encounter.

Hours after police said Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were killed in an encounter, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was trying to divert attention from real issues with “fake encounters". Soon, BSP supremo Mayawati said the killing could be a repeat of “Vikas Dubey incident".

Dubey was a notorious gangster from Kanpur, who was killed when the police vehicle bringing him from Madhya Pradesh overturned and he tried to escape by snatching a gun from a policeman, officials said.

Apr 13, 2023 18:27 IST

A Slap on Face of Those Doubting Yogi's Actions: Sidharth Nath Singh

BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh said the encounter of Asad Ahmad is an achievement of the state government and the STF. A slap on face of those doubting Yogi Adityanath’s actions, he said.

Apr 13, 2023 17:00 IST

Asad Ahmad Encounter: Why Was Gangster Atiq's Son in Jhansi? UP Police Say…

After gangster Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad Ahmad was killed in an encounter, a senior Uttar Pradesh cop said they had information of a possible attack on a police convoy in Jhansi to free the former legislator.

Additional Director General Law & Order Prashant Kumar said the police convoy carrying Atiq used to pass through Jhansi to reach Prayagraj. READ MORE

Apr 13, 2023 17:00 IST

Asad Ahmad Encounter: Umesh Pal's Family Thanks CM Yogi

“I thank CM Yogi for serving justice and I appeal to him to give us justice ahead also. We have full faith in CM," Umesh Pal’s family said.

Apr 13, 2023 16:32 IST

Gangsters & Mafias Will not be Spared: CM Yogi After Asad Encounter

CM Yogi Adityanath said there is a rule of law in the state and gangsters and mafias will not be spared.

Apr 13, 2023 16:23 IST

Asad Ahmad Encounter: Atiq Says His Son Killed Because of Him

Gangster Atiq Ahmad said his son Asad was killed in an encounter because of him.

Apr 13, 2023 16:15 IST

Asad Ahmad Encounter: Mayawati Demands High-level Probe

BSP chief Mayawati demanded a high-level probe into Asad Ahmad’s encounter.

Apr 13, 2023 15:41 IST

UP Top Cop Says We Had Info of Possible Attack on Police Convoy

Prashant Kumar, Special DG, Law & Order, Uttar Pradesh said the police had information that to help the accused Atiq and Ashraf escape there could be an attack on the police convoy bringing them back to UP in the case (Umesh Pal murder case). In view of this information, teams of civil police and special forces were deployed, he said.

Apr 13, 2023 15:37 IST

Fake Encounter, Says Akhilesh After Atiq's Son Encounter, Demands Probe

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav termed the encounter of Asad Ahmed’s encounter as fake and demanded a probe.

Apr 13, 2023 15:34 IST

Asad Ahmed Encounter LIVE: UP Top Cop Says Govt Adopted Zero-tolerance Policy

After Asad Ahmed’s encounter, Prashant Kumar, ADG, Law & Order, Uttar Pradesh said that the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the mafia. “The result of this policy is before everyone today."

 

Apr 13, 2023 15:16 IST

Asad Ahmed Encounter LIVE: How Yogi Adityanath's Pledge Led to Killing of 'Most Wanted'

The head of the UP STF Amitabh Yash told News18, “We were after him (Asad) from Day 1. We tracked him to Jhansi today — they had not fled the country. Earlier, we missed them but this time we have got them. Foreign-made weapons have been recovered from him. They were using secure means of information." READ MORE

Apr 13, 2023 15:14 IST

Asad Ahmed Encounter in Jhansi LIVE: Samajwadi Party Criticises Killing on Don Atiq's Son

Samajwadi Party spokesperson criticised Asad Ahmed’s encounter and asked if party chief Akhilesh Yadav was also on UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s encounter list.

Apr 13, 2023 15:09 IST

Asad Encounter LIVE: How Politicians Reacted

Here’s how politicians reacted to Asad Ahmed’s encounter. Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each.

Apr 13, 2023 15:06 IST

Atiq Ahmed Son Asad's Encounter News: Old Video of Yogi Adityanath's Warning Goes Viral

Old video of Yogi Adityanath’s warning to mafia’s — ‘mitti mein mila’ denge resurfaces on social media post encounter of Asad Atiq Ahmed and Mohammad Ghulam.

Apr 13, 2023 14:59 IST

Asad Ahmed Encounter: CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Meeting on Law & Order Situation

After the encounter of former MP Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad and his aide, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting on law and order situation. CM Yogi praised UP STF as well as DGP, Special DG law and order and the entire team. Sanjay Prasad, Principal Secretary Home informed the CM about the encounter. A report was placed in front of the CM on this whole matter, UP CMO stated.

Apr 13, 2023 14:47 IST

Asad Ahmed Encounter News: Guddu Muslim Next on UP Police's Radar

Guddu Muslim, another accused in Umesh Pal murder case, is now on the radar of Uttar Pradesh STF. After Asad and Ghulam’s encounter, sources say that UP STF team is trying to nab Guddu, who is said to be hiding in Rajasthan’s Ajmer.

Apr 13, 2023 14:42 IST

Asad Encounter LIVE: Atiq Ahmed's Son Gunned Down The Vikas Dubey Way

After UP CM Yogi Adityanath warned of a crackdown on mafia and criminals in the state, Atiq had repeatedly claimed that there was threat to his life and that his family was completely ruined. A few years ago, a very similar incident had taken place where 50-year-old Dubey, who had hogged the headlines after his henchmen allegedly shot dead eight police personnel in a botched raid that he had converted into an ambush. READ MORE

Apr 13, 2023 14:37 IST

Asad Atiq Ahmed Killed Near Jhansi's Parichha Dam

Asad Atiq Ahmed and his close aide Ghulam were killed near Parichha Dam, on the Jhansi-Kanpur Highway in the town of Parichha. Police sources said that Asad and Ghulam were hiding in the area near the dam between Bada Gaon and Chirgaon police station area.

Apr 13, 2023 14:30 IST

Atiq Ahmad's Son Asad Killed in Encounter: Who's Helping Criminals Flee to Nepal?

Intelligence agencies suspect a common hand behind these ‘most wanted’ getting a safe sanctuary in Nepal — Pakistan’s ISI, which has a strong network in Nepal. CLICK TO READ MORE.

Apr 13, 2023 14:27 IST

Asad Ahmed Encounter LIVE Updates: On Cam, Bottle Hurled at Atiq Ahmed

Caught on camera, a by-stander at CJM court in Prayagraj threw a bottle at Atiq Ahmed, who was brought to the court for an appearance in Umesh Pal murder case.

Apr 13, 2023 14:19 IST

Atiq Ahmed's Son No. 4 & 5 and Wife Shaista Also on Police List

Atiq has two more sons, Azham and Aban, who are minors and are studying in Class 10 and 8 respectively. Azham and Aban are presently lodged in a juvenile centre after the police said they found them roaming aimlessly after the murder of Umesh Pal while their mother Shaista Parveen filed an application in court that the police had taken them away from her home. Parveen, too, is an accused in the Umesh Pal case and is said to be missing.

Apr 13, 2023 14:18 IST

All Sons of Atiq Ahmed Fear Encounters

Ali and Umar Ahmed had surrendered in courts last year in July after rewards were declared on both of them by investigating agencies. The brother feared they may be eliminated in encounters. It is then that Asad took over the reins of the gang, UP police officials suspect.

Apr 13, 2023 14:16 IST

How Asad Ahmed Escaped to Nepal Before Being Encountered

Asad Ahmed was gangster-turned-politician’s third son. He was accused in both Umesh Pal murder case and 2005 Raju Pal murder case. He had escaped to Nepal despite a massive manhunt launched by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF).

The UPSTF arrested a man named Qayyum Ansari from Nepal’s Kapilavastu district for helping Asad escape to Nepal and providing him a car and shelter there. This escape was apparently through the Siddhartnagar district of UP. India has the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) posted on the 1,751-km long Indo-Nepal border but India’s most wanted managed to still escape.

Apr 13, 2023 14:12 IST

All About Atiq Ahmed's Family of 'Criminals'

Atiq Ahmed has five children. Umar, his eldest son, came into the limelight in 2018 when he kidnapped a property dealer in Lucknow, Mohit Jaiswal, and took him to Deoria jail where Atiq Ahmed was lodged and Jaiswal was assaulted for not paying up extortion money. Ali, Atiq’s number two son, also has cases for attempted murder and extortion against him.

Apr 13, 2023 14:12 IST

They were identified as Ghulam and Asad,” Additional Director General (ADG) of Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task said.

Till last year, young Asad Ahmed did not have any criminal case lodged against him. But by February this year, he became the ‘most wanted’ man in Uttar Pradesh after leading half-a-dozen shooters who killed Umesh Pal in broad daylight on a busy street in Prayagraj on February 24.

Mohammed Ghulam, a close aide of Atiq Ahmed, was another accused in the case. In March, the Prayagraj administration deployed bulldozers to demolish his home. Ghulam hd been missing since Pal’s murder. Rs 5 lakh reward was on head of both Asad and Ghulam.

“Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each. They were killed in an encounter with the UP STF team,” said Special Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prasahant Kumar.

“The UP STF team was led by Deputy SP Navendu and Vimal. Sophisticated foreign made weapons were recovered from the accused,” the officer added.

Ghulam’s brother was reportedly associated with the BJP minority cell. Officials said that some policemen were also injured in the encounter.

Umesh Pal was the the key witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case. Both Umesh and his police security guard Sandeep Nishad were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj’s Dhoomanganj, following which his wife, Jaya Pal, filed a case.

She named gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others in the FIR.

The FIR was lodged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Two other men linked to Umesh Pal’s murder — Arbaaz and Vijay Chowdhary alias Usman — were also killed in encounters on February 27 and March 6 respectively.

