Asad Ahmad Encounter News Updates: CM Yogi Says Gangsters & Mafias Will not be Spared; Akhilesh, Mayawati Demand Probe

Asad, son of jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed, and his close aide Ghulam were shot dead by Uttar Pradesh STF during an encounter near Parichha Dam in Jhansi. Both were wanted in Umesh Pal’s murder case.
“Exchange of fire took place between 12:30 pm and 1 pm. Our STF team encountered two accused, who were injured initially but were later declared dead. Read More
Bodies of gangster Atiq Ahmed’s son, Asad and his aide Ghulam, killed in an encounter by UP STF in Jhansi, are being taken for post-mortem.
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad on Thursday broke down in Prayagraj court after learning about the death of his son Asad and one of his aides in Jhansi in an encounter by a team of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF). The court sent Atiq and his brother Ashraf to four-day police remand in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. READ MORE
Union Minister Gen V K Singh congratulated the Uttar Pradesh Police on the encounter of gangster Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad Ahmad.
After Asad Ahmad’s encounter, TMC MP Mahua Moitra criticised the Uttar Pradesh government and referred CM Yogi Adityanath as “Mr Thok Do".
The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party demanded a through investigation into the death of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad in Jhansi on Thursday, alleging that it could be a fake encounter.
Hours after police said Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were killed in an encounter, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was trying to divert attention from real issues with “fake encounters". Soon, BSP supremo Mayawati said the killing could be a repeat of “Vikas Dubey incident".
Dubey was a notorious gangster from Kanpur, who was killed when the police vehicle bringing him from Madhya Pradesh overturned and he tried to escape by snatching a gun from a policeman, officials said.
BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh said the encounter of Asad Ahmad is an achievement of the state government and the STF. A slap on face of those doubting Yogi Adityanath’s actions, he said.
After gangster Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad Ahmad was killed in an encounter, a senior Uttar Pradesh cop said they had information of a possible attack on a police convoy in Jhansi to free the former legislator.
Additional Director General Law & Order Prashant Kumar said the police convoy carrying Atiq used to pass through Jhansi to reach Prayagraj. READ MORE
“I thank CM Yogi for serving justice and I appeal to him to give us justice ahead also. We have full faith in CM," Umesh Pal’s family said.
CM Yogi Adityanath said there is a rule of law in the state and gangsters and mafias will not be spared.
Gangster Atiq Ahmad said his son Asad was killed in an encounter because of him.
BSP chief Mayawati demanded a high-level probe into Asad Ahmad’s encounter.
Prashant Kumar, Special DG, Law & Order, Uttar Pradesh said the police had information that to help the accused Atiq and Ashraf escape there could be an attack on the police convoy bringing them back to UP in the case (Umesh Pal murder case). In view of this information, teams of civil police and special forces were deployed, he said.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav termed the encounter of Asad Ahmed’s encounter as fake and demanded a probe.
After Asad Ahmed’s encounter, Prashant Kumar, ADG, Law & Order, Uttar Pradesh said that the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the mafia. “The result of this policy is before everyone today."
The head of the UP STF Amitabh Yash told News18, “We were after him (Asad) from Day 1. We tracked him to Jhansi today — they had not fled the country. Earlier, we missed them but this time we have got them. Foreign-made weapons have been recovered from him. They were using secure means of information." READ MORE
Samajwadi Party spokesperson criticised Asad Ahmed’s encounter and asked if party chief Akhilesh Yadav was also on UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s encounter list.
Here’s how politicians reacted to Asad Ahmed’s encounter. Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each.
Old video of Yogi Adityanath’s warning to mafia’s — ‘mitti mein mila’ denge resurfaces on social media post encounter of Asad Atiq Ahmed and Mohammad Ghulam.
After the encounter of former MP Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad and his aide, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting on law and order situation. CM Yogi praised UP STF as well as DGP, Special DG law and order and the entire team. Sanjay Prasad, Principal Secretary Home informed the CM about the encounter. A report was placed in front of the CM on this whole matter, UP CMO stated.
Guddu Muslim, another accused in Umesh Pal murder case, is now on the radar of Uttar Pradesh STF. After Asad and Ghulam’s encounter, sources say that UP STF team is trying to nab Guddu, who is said to be hiding in Rajasthan’s Ajmer.
After UP CM Yogi Adityanath warned of a crackdown on mafia and criminals in the state, Atiq had repeatedly claimed that there was threat to his life and that his family was completely ruined. A few years ago, a very similar incident had taken place where 50-year-old Dubey, who had hogged the headlines after his henchmen allegedly shot dead eight police personnel in a botched raid that he had converted into an ambush. READ MORE
Asad Atiq Ahmed and his close aide Ghulam were killed near Parichha Dam, on the Jhansi-Kanpur Highway in the town of Parichha. Police sources said that Asad and Ghulam were hiding in the area near the dam between Bada Gaon and Chirgaon police station area.
Intelligence agencies suspect a common hand behind these ‘most wanted’ getting a safe sanctuary in Nepal — Pakistan’s ISI, which has a strong network in Nepal. CLICK TO READ MORE.
Caught on camera, a by-stander at CJM court in Prayagraj threw a bottle at Atiq Ahmed, who was brought to the court for an appearance in Umesh Pal murder case.
Atiq has two more sons, Azham and Aban, who are minors and are studying in Class 10 and 8 respectively. Azham and Aban are presently lodged in a juvenile centre after the police said they found them roaming aimlessly after the murder of Umesh Pal while their mother Shaista Parveen filed an application in court that the police had taken them away from her home. Parveen, too, is an accused in the Umesh Pal case and is said to be missing.
Ali and Umar Ahmed had surrendered in courts last year in July after rewards were declared on both of them by investigating agencies. The brother feared they may be eliminated in encounters. It is then that Asad took over the reins of the gang, UP police officials suspect.
Asad Ahmed was gangster-turned-politician’s third son. He was accused in both Umesh Pal murder case and 2005 Raju Pal murder case. He had escaped to Nepal despite a massive manhunt launched by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF).
The UPSTF arrested a man named Qayyum Ansari from Nepal’s Kapilavastu district for helping Asad escape to Nepal and providing him a car and shelter there. This escape was apparently through the Siddhartnagar district of UP. India has the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) posted on the 1,751-km long Indo-Nepal border but India’s most wanted managed to still escape.
Atiq Ahmed has five children. Umar, his eldest son, came into the limelight in 2018 when he kidnapped a property dealer in Lucknow, Mohit Jaiswal, and took him to Deoria jail where Atiq Ahmed was lodged and Jaiswal was assaulted for not paying up extortion money. Ali, Atiq’s number two son, also has cases for attempted murder and extortion against him.
Till last year, young Asad Ahmed did not have any criminal case lodged against him. But by February this year, he became the ‘most wanted’ man in Uttar Pradesh after leading half-a-dozen shooters who killed Umesh Pal in broad daylight on a busy street in Prayagraj on February 24.
Mohammed Ghulam, a close aide of Atiq Ahmed, was another accused in the case. In March, the Prayagraj administration deployed bulldozers to demolish his home. Ghulam hd been missing since Pal’s murder. Rs 5 lakh reward was on head of both Asad and Ghulam.
“Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each. They were killed in an encounter with the UP STF team,” said Special Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prasahant Kumar.
“The UP STF team was led by Deputy SP Navendu and Vimal. Sophisticated foreign made weapons were recovered from the accused,” the officer added.
Ghulam’s brother was reportedly associated with the BJP minority cell. Officials said that some policemen were also injured in the encounter.
Umesh Pal was the the key witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case. Both Umesh and his police security guard Sandeep Nishad were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj’s Dhoomanganj, following which his wife, Jaya Pal, filed a case.
She named gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others in the FIR.
The FIR was lodged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.
Two other men linked to Umesh Pal’s murder — Arbaaz and Vijay Chowdhary alias Usman — were also killed in encounters on February 27 and March 6 respectively.
