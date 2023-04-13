Asad Ahmad Encounter News Updates: CM Yogi Says Gangsters & Mafias Will not be Spared; Akhilesh, Mayawati Demand Probe

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party demanded a through investigation into the death of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad in Jhansi on Thursday, alleging that it could be a fake encounter.

Hours after police said Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were killed in an encounter, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was trying to divert attention from real issues with “fake encounters". Soon, BSP supremo Mayawati said the killing could be a repeat of “Vikas Dubey incident".

Dubey was a notorious gangster from Kanpur, who was killed when the police vehicle bringing him from Madhya Pradesh overturned and he tried to escape by snatching a gun from a policeman, officials said.