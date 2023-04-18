Atiq Killing: Internet Services Resume in Prayagraj

Internet services have resumed in Prayagraj after remaining suspended for two days in the wake of killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, officials said Tuesday.

Internet services were suspended by authorities on Sunday.

District Magistrate, Prayagraj, Sanjay Kumar Khatri told PTI, "Internet services have resumed last night itself. They were suspended on Sunday. Everything is functioning normally, be it markets or schools. The schools were open yesterday as well." The resumption of Internet services have come as a relief for residents.

Sania Salim, who runs a cloud kitchen from her home in the Zero Road area of the city, said food orders did not come her way for two days due to which she had to bear losses.

Ajay Gupta, who runs a share broking firm, said the shutdown affected share trading on Monday.

Business is dependent on Internet and it is no longer just a means of entertainment, he added.

Gangster-turned-politician Ahmad (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

