'Atiq's Son Alive, Account Will be Settled': Post on 'Revenge' for Gangster's Killing Surfaces Online

The Uttar Pradesh police booked an unidentified person against a social media post claiming that gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son will take revenge for his killing. The post circulating online was found to be on Twitter via an unverified account called ‘The Sajjad Mughal’ and an FIR was registered at a cyber crime police station on Monday.

According to news agency ANI, police filed an FIR on the complaint of a person identified as Mohammad Alamgir. “A complainant named Mohammad Alamgir has lodged the complaint. A case under Section 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2008, has been registered," ANI quoted police as saying.

Police said the matter was being investigated and further action will be taken in due course of time. According to the FIR, the tweet claimed that since Atiq’s son Ali was still alive, there was a lot of time to settle scores.

“…Atiq’s son Ali is still alive. Inshallah, things will change with time and… the account will also be settled," said the tweet in Hindi.

On April 15, Atiq and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead by three men posing as journalists. The two were in police custody when the incident took place and were being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj. Both the men died on the spot as they were fired at from a close range. Atiq was in jail for the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005 and the killing of a key witness in that case, Umesh Pal, in February.

The three accused of killing Atiq and his brother were identified as Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari.

