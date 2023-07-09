Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsElection FreebiesChandrayaan-3Delhi-Meerut E-way Accident
Delhi Rains: Education Min Atishi Orders Inspection of All Govt Schools After Wall Collapse Incident

Delhi Rains: Education Min Atishi Orders Inspection of All Govt Schools After Wall Collapse Incident



Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 20:41 IST

Delhi, India

Atishi said in the official order that a detailed report is required to be submitted by Sunday evening.
Atishi said in the official order that a detailed report is required to be submitted by Sunday evening. (File photo/Twitter)

As heavy rains continue to affect normal life across Delhi, a boundary wall of a government school collapsed in the city, prompting Delhi Education Minister Atishi to order a physical inspection of all government schools on Sunday.

In a statement, the minister’s office said, “It has been directed to all Regional Directors, Deputy Director of Education - Zones and District, Principals and Vice-Principals that they conduct a physical inspection of all the Government Schools under their jurisdiction on Sunday."

It also said that if any deficiencies or serious problem will be found, the school will be cordoned off to avoid any mishap or effect on the children attending.

A report regarding this has to be submitted by Sunday itself, the letter added.

This comes as the wall of a school in Srinivaspuri collapsed, and it was repotredly reconstructed four months back.

Atishi, however, said that the wall was 35 years old and termed 150 mm of rainfall in the city an “unusual climate event".

She said that since rainfall like this hasn’t happened in the last few years, Delhi’s drainage system is not used to it. “We are preparing to enhance our capacity," she added.

Delhi schools closed on Monday

Due to the ongoing situation, all schools in the national capital will remain closed on Monday (July 10), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

“In view of the torrential rains in the last two days and keeping in mind the warnings of the meteorological department, all schools will remain closed on Monday," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

As rains continue to lash Delhi on Sunday, the city saw its highest July day showers in over 40 years in the last 24 hours, bringing waterlogging, traffic snarls for the residents and commuters.

    • Delhi, with 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, has recorded the highest rainfall on a July day since 1982 and third highest since 1958. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Saturday’s was the season’s first heavy spell of rain, adding that a ‘yellow alert’ is in place for Sunday.

    first published: July 09, 2023, 19:09 IST
    last updated: July 09, 2023, 20:41 IST
