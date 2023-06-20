'Attempts to Create Mob Attacks, Riots': Karnataka Govt Cracks Down on Fake News, to Set Up Fact-check Teams

The new Congress government in Karnataka is taking content and narrative on social media seriously in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The ruling party believes that political opponents who had used social media during chief minister Siddaramaiah’s first tenure to bring disrepute to the government are at it again. The Congress government says the opponents had earlier “tried to create unrest in the society by spreading false news about child thieves, beef transporters, etc".

The chief minister has now asked the state home minister to ensure all sources of fake news are traced.

CM Siddaramaiah has claimed that “there are indications that attempts would be made to create mob attacks and riots through fake news and rumours".

The chief minister also held a detailed meeting with home minister G Parameshwara, asking his department to be alert in tackling fake news, especially as the Lok Sabha elections approach.

The state government has also decided to set up fact-checking teams at the Bengaluru city police commissioner’s office and at the state police headquarters.

Apart from busting fake news and creating awareness among internet users, the cyber cell of the police department has been actively tracking individuals manufacturing fake news and those propagating it.