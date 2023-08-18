August 18, 2023 Panchang: Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 18, 2023: The Dwitiya and Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Friday, August 18. The day marks the beginning of the Malayalam New Year, which is celebrated on the first day of the Chingam month in the Malayalam calendar. However, many people in Kerala celebrate Vishu Kani as the first day of the year, which falls on the first day of the month of Medam. Before carrying out any ritual, ensure to verify the tithi, auspicious moments, and inauspicious hours. This knowledge can offer valuable insights into your day’s trajectory and aid in circumventing various issues.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 18

The sunrise is likely to occur around 5:52 AM, while the sunset is predicted around 6:58 PM. The moonrise is expected to be observed at 7:18 AM, and the moonset is slated to take place at 8:16 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 18

The Dwitiya Tithi is predicted to stay in effect up to 8:01 PM, after which the Tritiya Tithi is to start. The Purva Phalguni Nakshatra is anticipated to be observed until 10:57 PM after which the Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra is to take place. On this day, the Moon and the sun are anticipated to be observed in the Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 18

The auspicious times for the day are as follows: The Brahma muhurta is predicted to take place from 4:25 AM to 5:08 AM. The Abhijit muhurta stretches from 11:59 PM to 12:51 PM. The time frame for the Godhuli muhurta is anticipated to be from 6:58 PM to 7:20 PM while the Vijaya muhurta is said to be observed from 2:36 PM to 3:28 PM. Furthermore, the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta is likely to stretch between 6:58 PM and 8:03 PM. The Pratah Sandhya muhurta can be observed from 4:46 AM to 5:52 AM. Lastly, the Amrit Kalam muhurta is considered to take place from 3:45 PM to 5:33 PM.