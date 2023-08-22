August 22, 2023 Panchang: Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 22, 2023: The Shashthi Tithi and Saptami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Tuesday, August 22, according to Drik Panchang. Both Shukla Shashthi and Shukla Saptami are considered auspicious for engaging in important activities and are therefore included in the shubh muhurat timings. This day celebrates three special Hindu festivals: Kalki Jayanti, Third Mangala Gauri Vrat, and Skanda Sashti. To enjoy a day with success and blessings, it is crucial to grasp the knowledge of these lunar phases and to keep up to date oneself with the favourable and unfavourable timings for various activities. So, the details for the day are as follows:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 22

Advertisement

The sunrise for the day is scheduled around 5:54 AM while sunset is expected to occur at 6:54 PM. Meanwhile, the moonrise is said to be at 10:52 AM and it is expected to set at 10:08 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 22

The Shashthi Tithi is anticipated to continue until 3:05 AM on August 23, after which the Saptami Tithi will commence. The auspicious Chitra Nakshatra is set to prevail until 6:31 AM, after which another auspicious Swati Nakshatra will take its place. The moon is slated to occur in the Tula Rashi (Libra), while the sun is expected to be in the Simha Rashi (Leo).

Advertisement

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 22

Advertisement

The shubh timings for the day are: The Brahma Muhurta, considered auspicious for various activities is slated to occur from 4:26 AM to 5:10 AM. The Pratah Sandhya is predicted between 4:48 AM and 05:54 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat is anticipated from 6:54 PM to 7:16 PM. Another auspicious yoga, known as the Ravi Yoga, is scheduled between 6:31 AM and 05:54 AM on August 23. Meanwhile, the Nishita Muhurta is predicted from 12:02 AM to 12:46 AM on August 23.