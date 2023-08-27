August 27, 2023 Panchang: Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 27, 2023: The Ekadashi and Dwadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Sunday, August 27. Devotees will mark the Shravana Putrada Ekadashi today. This is celebrated twice a year. Ekadashi falls during Paush Shukla Paksha and Shravan Shukla Paksha. Shravana Putrada Ekadashi falls on the 11th lunar day (ekadashi) of the fortnight of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Shravana. This month falls in July or August in the Gregorian calendar. The name “Putrada" means “giver of sons." This day is especially observed by married couples who are unable to have a son.

Before carrying out any ritual, ensure to verify the tithi, auspicious moments, and inauspicious hours. This knowledge can offer valuable insights into your day’s trajectory and aid in circumventing various issues.

Advertisement

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 27

The sunrise is likely to occur around 5:56 AM, while the sunset is predicted around 6:49 PM. The moonrise is expected to be observed at 4:04 PM, and the moonset is slated to take place at 2:10 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 27

The Ekadashi Tithi is predicted to stay in effect up to 9:32 PM, after which the Dwadashi Tithi is to start. The Mula Nakshatra is anticipated to be observed until 7:16 PM after which the Purva Ashadha Nakshatra is to take place. On this day, the Moon is expected to be seen in the Dhanu Rashi and the sun is anticipated to be observed in the Simha Rashi.

Advertisement

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 27

Advertisement

The auspicious times for the day are as follows: The Brahma muhurta is predicted to take place from 4:27 AM to 5:12 AM. The Abhijit muhurta stretches from 11:57 PM to 12:48 PM. The time frame for the Godhuli muhurta is anticipated to be from 6:49 PM to 7:11 PM while the Vijaya muhurta is said to be observed from 2:31 PM to 3:23 PM. Furthermore, the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta is likely to stretch between 6:49 PM and 7:55 PM. The Pratah Sandhya muhurta can be observed from 4:50 AM to 5:56 AM. Lastly, the Amrit Kalam muhurta is considered to take place from 12:51 AM to 2:19 AM.