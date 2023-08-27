August 28, 2023 Panchang: Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 28, 2023: The Dwadashi Tithi and Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Monday, August 21, as indicated by the Drik Panchang. On this day, four significant religious festivals will be commemorated by devotees including Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Parana, Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat, Damodara Dwadashi, and Pradosh Vrat. Read the timings of the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious muhurats to overcome all the obstacles coming your way and gain insights about the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 28

The sun is expected to rise at 5:57 AM, and the sunset is predicted to occur at 6:48 PM. The moon is said to rise at 5:01 PM and it is anticipated to set at 3:31 AM on August 29.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 28

The Dwadashi Tithi is expected to continue until 6:22 PM on August 28, and after that, the Trayodashi Tithi will take place. The auspicious Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra is expected to take place for up to 2:43 AM on August 29, after that, Shravana Nakshatra will occur. The moon is anticipated to be seen in Dhanu Rashi until 10:40 AM, post which it will be observed in Makara Rashi. On the other hand, the sun is predicted to be seen in the Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 28

The auspicious Brahma Muhurta is projected to span from 4:28 AM to 5:12 AM, followed by the Pratah Sandhya expected to unfold between 4:50 AM to 5:57 AM. Later in the day, the Godhuli Muhurat is anticipated to grace the period from 6:48 PM to 7:10 PM. The Vijaya Muhurta is predicted to manifest between 2:31 PM to 3:22 PM. Additionally, on August 29, the Nishita Muhurta is scheduled to take place from 2:43 AM to 12:45 AM.