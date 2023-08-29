August 29, 2023 Panchang: Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 29, 2023: The Trayodashi and Chaturdashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Tuesday, August 29. Devotees mark the Rigveda Upakarma today. Brahmins alter their Upanayana thread along with Shrauta procedures on Rigveda Upakarma day. Further, the tenth day of Onam will also be marked on this day. Before carrying out any ritual, verify the tithi, auspicious moments, and inauspicious hours. This knowledge can offer valuable insights into your day’s trajectory and aid in circumventing various issues.

ALSO READ: 50+ Happy Onam Wishes in English and Malayalam, with Images and Quotes to Celebrate Kerala’s Harvest Festival Thiruvonam!

Advertisement

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 29

The sunrise is likely to occur around 5:57 AM, while the sunset is predicted around 6:46 PM. The moonrise is expected to be observed at 5:51 PM, and the moonset is slated to take place at 4:45 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 29

The Trayodashi Tithi is predicted to stay in effect up to 2:47 PM, after which the Chaturdashi Tithi is to start. The Shravana Nakshatra is anticipated to be observed until 11:50 PM after which the Dhanishtha Nakshatra is to take place. On this day, the Moon is expected to be seen in the Makara Rashi and the sun is anticipated to be observed in the Simha Rashi.

Advertisement

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 29

Advertisement

The auspicious times for the day are as follows: The Brahma muhurta is predicted to take place from 4:28 AM to 5:13 AM. The Abhijit muhurta stretches from 11:56 PM to 12:48 PM. The time frame for the Godhuli muhurta is anticipated to be from 6:46 PM to 7:09 PM while the Vijaya muhurta is said to be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:21 PM. Furthermore, the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta is likely to stretch between 6:46 PM and 7:54 PM. The Pratah Sandhya muhurta can be observed from 4:50 AM to 5:57 AM. Lastly, the Amrit Kalam muhurta is considered to take place from 2:41 AM to 4:05 PM.