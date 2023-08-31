August 31, 2023 Panchang: Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 31, 2023: The Purnima and Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Thursday, August 31. Devotees will mark Gayatri Jayanti today. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Goddess Gayatri She is also known as Veda Mata since she is the Goddess of all Vedas. Before carrying out any ritual, verify the tithi, auspicious moments, and inauspicious hours. This knowledge can offer valuable insights into your day’s trajectory and aid in circumventing various issues.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 31

The sunrise is likely to occur around 5:58 AM, while the sunset is predicted around 6:44 PM. The moonrise is expected to be observed at 7:13 PM, and the moonset time is not noted.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 31

The Purnima Tithi is predicted to stay in effect up to 7:05 AM, after which the Pratipada Tithi is to start. The Shatabisha Nakshatra is anticipated to be observed until 5:45 PM after which the Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra is to take place. On this day, the moon is expected to be seen in the Kumbha Rashi and the sun is anticipated to be observed in the Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 31

The auspicious times for the day are as follows: The Brahma muhurta is predicted to take place from 4:29 AM to 5:13 AM. The Abhijit muhurta stretches from 11:56 PM to 12:47 PM. The time frame for the Godhuli muhurta is anticipated to be from 6:44 PM to 7:07 PM while the Vijaya muhurta is said to be observed from 2:29 PM to 3:20 PM.

Furthermore, the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta is likely to stretch between 6:44 PM and 7:52 PM. The Pratah Sandhya muhurta can be observed from 4:51 AM to 5:58 AM. Lastly, the Amrit Kalam muhurta is considered to take place from 11:27 AM to 12:51 PM.