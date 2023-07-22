Chennai Auto Driver Hacked to Death for Honking at Group Cutting Cake on Road; Minors Among 8 Held

An auto driver was beaten and hacked to death by a group of youths busy cutting a birthday cake on a road in Chennai’s Ambattur area after he allegedly honked at them, reports said on Saturday. At least eight people, including two juveniles, were arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Thursday, according to the Times of India.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Kamesh from Venkateswara Nagar in Ambattur, was driving his friend’s autorickshaw at the time of the incident. According to eyewitnesses, the auto driver had confronted the gang of men and asked them to clear the way, moments before he was killed.

Kamesh’s brother, Sathish, aged 29, was also injured in the attack.

As per the police account, on Thursday night, Kamesh was driving with his brother from Ambattur to Oragadam to drop him home around 11.30 pm.

Meanwhile, a gang of ten men was celebrating a birthday on Ayyappan Street junction, causing a roadblock. Due to the narrow road, Kamesh honked, which irked the gang and led to an argument between them. The gang had insisted on Kamesh to wait until their celebrations were over.

Kamesh and his brother strongly opposed the roadblock and requested the revellers to clear the way for their vehicle. The confrontation enraged Gautham, the person whose birthday was being celebrated, along with a few others who attacked Kamesh with knives. Sathish attempted to protect Kamesh and was injured.

Sathish managed to alert the neighbors for help, but unfortunately, by the time they arrived, the gang had already stabbed Kamesh multiple times and fled the scene.