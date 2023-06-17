Autorickshaw Driver Tries to Set Self Alight in Front of Maha CM's House; Suicide Attempt Foiled by Cops

Trends :PM Modi US VisitChennai RainCyclone Biparjoy Ludhiana NewsHardeep Nijjar
A Wagle Estate police station official said the autorickshaw driver was angry that he was not given a licence so far due to a case registered against his name

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 16:55 IST

Thane, India

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (Image: News18)
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (Image: News18)

A 42-year-old autorickshaw driver tried to kill himself in front of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s house in Thane on Saturday morning but police personnel present at the site foiled his attempt, an official said.

Vinay Pandey poured kerosene on himself but was overpowered and pinned down while he attempted to set himself alight, the official said.

A Wagle Estate police station official said the autorickshaw driver was angry that he was not given a licence so far due to a case registered against his name.

Police are speaking to him as part of the probe, the official added.

    • A video of the incident, meanwhile, in which the driver can be seen and heard shouting at the top of his voice, went viral on social media.

    The chief minister was not present in the house when the incident took place, police informed.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 17, 2023, 16:55 IST
    last updated: June 17, 2023, 16:55 IST
