Trends :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderWrestlers' ProtestNew Parliament BuildingIPL 2023 FinalIMD Rain Forecast
Home » India » Avoid New Delhi District till 3 pm: Traffic Advisory for New Parliament Building Inauguration Today

Avoid New Delhi District till 3 pm: Traffic Advisory for New Parliament Building Inauguration Today

Only public transport vehicles, civil servant aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move in New Delhi district

Advertisement

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 08:17 IST

Delhi, India

The area enclosed by Mother Teresa Crescent Road, Talkatora, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Gol Dak Khana, Ashok Road, Patel Chowk, Ashok Road, Windsor Palace, Janpath, Akbar Road, Gol Methi, GKP and Teen Murti Marg will be treated as regulated area. (News18 File Photo)
The area enclosed by Mother Teresa Crescent Road, Talkatora, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Gol Dak Khana, Ashok Road, Patel Chowk, Ashok Road, Windsor Palace, Janpath, Akbar Road, Gol Methi, GKP and Teen Murti Marg will be treated as regulated area. (News18 File Photo)

In view of the inauguration of the new Parliament building in just a few hours from now, the Delhi Traffic Police has put an advisory for special arrangements for smooth traffic flow and security at the high-profile event.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory on Twitter, the area of New Delhi will be treated as controlled area. “Only public transport vehicles, civil servant aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move in New Delhi district."

It mentioned that the area enclosed by Mother Teresa Crescent Road, Talkatora, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Gol Dak Khana, Ashok Road, Patel Chowk, Ashok Road, Windsor Palace, Janpath, Akbar Road, Gol Methi, GKP and Teen Murti Marg will be treated as regulated area.

Advertisement

With many VVIPs and dignitaries expected to attend the event, people should avoid New Delhi district from 5.30 am to 3 pm, and plan their travel in advance accordingly, it said.

The Parliament building is located in a high-security area. Besides additional deployment, there is continuous monitoring through CCTV cameras.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building today, which is being boycotted by several political parties, including the Congress.

RELATED NEWS

Representatives of 25 political parties, including chief ministers and ministers, are expected to attend the inauguration.

PM Modi is expected to perform puja before entering the Lok Sabha chamber at 8.35 am. The programme will conclude with an address by him, scheduled around 2.30 pm.

The four-storey building, which has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 970 crore, has been designed by Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management, and constructed by Tata Projects Limited.

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: May 28, 2023, 07:56 IST
last updated: May 28, 2023, 08:17 IST
Read More