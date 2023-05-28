Avoid New Delhi District till 3 pm: Traffic Advisory for New Parliament Building Inauguration Today

In view of the inauguration of the new Parliament building in just a few hours from now, the Delhi Traffic Police has put an advisory for special arrangements for smooth traffic flow and security at the high-profile event.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory on Twitter, the area of New Delhi will be treated as controlled area. “Only public transport vehicles, civil servant aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move in New Delhi district."

It mentioned that the area enclosed by Mother Teresa Crescent Road, Talkatora, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Gol Dak Khana, Ashok Road, Patel Chowk, Ashok Road, Windsor Palace, Janpath, Akbar Road, Gol Methi, GKP and Teen Murti Marg will be treated as regulated area.

With many VVIPs and dignitaries expected to attend the event, people should avoid New Delhi district from 5.30 am to 3 pm, and plan their travel in advance accordingly, it said.

The Parliament building is located in a high-security area. Besides additional deployment, there is continuous monitoring through CCTV cameras.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building today, which is being boycotted by several political parties, including the Congress.

Representatives of 25 political parties, including chief ministers and ministers, are expected to attend the inauguration.

PM Modi is expected to perform puja before entering the Lok Sabha chamber at 8.35 am. The programme will conclude with an address by him, scheduled around 2.30 pm.

The four-storey building, which has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 970 crore, has been designed by Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management, and constructed by Tata Projects Limited.