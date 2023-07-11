Trends :Weather NewsPM Modi France VisitDelhi FloodsBihar ProtestsChandrayaan-3
Ayodhya: Man Throws Acid at Woman After Marriage Called Off

While the man has been arrested, the woman has been referred to Lucknow Trauma Centre in critical condition, police said

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 19:12 IST

Ayodhya, India

The 25-year-old accused went to the woman's house late on Monday and threw acid at her while she was asleep. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
The 25-year-old accused went to the woman's house late on Monday and threw acid at her while she was asleep. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

A 25-year-old man allegedly threw acid at a woman here in the Haiderganj area of the city after his marriage with her was called off, police said on Tuesday.

The woman has been referred to Lucknow Trauma Centre in critical condition and the man has been arrested, police said.

The man went to the 20-year-old woman’s house late Monday night and threw acid at her while she was asleep, police said.

Inspector General Ayodhya Range Pravin Kumar said Rajkaran Sharma was known to the victim and her family and lived in an area under the Inayat Nagar Police Station.

    • He was miffed that his marriage with the woman was called off. The reason why it happened was not specified.

    "We will file the chargesheet in the court in two days and within 15 to 20 days we will get the guilty punished," the IG added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 11, 2023, 19:12 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 19:12 IST
