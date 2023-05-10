Ayodhya to Get Its Own Disneyland With a Lord Rama Twist as UP Govt Plans Theme Park to Woo Tourists

After the Ram Mandir, Ayodhya will very soon have its own theme park ‘Ram Land’ — built on the pattern of California’s Disneyland — to highlight the episodes of Ramayana as well as spread the ideals and virtues of Lord Rama.

“In spiritual city Ayodhya, we always wanted to come up with something that caters to people of all age groups. Theme parks were the most viable solution. The move is not only expected to be a major attraction among tourists but will also make Ayodhya a global tourism hotspot," said Mukesh Meshram, Uttar Pradesh’s Principal Secretary.

Officials with the tourism department said the cost of the park, officially called Ayodhya Imaginative and Prescient 2047, will run into crores and the premises are expected to get ready by the end of next year.

Officials said the one-of-its kind theme park will be equipped with amenities of all sorts. Other than ultra-modern modes of entertainment and joy rides, it will have a dedicated section meant to cater to religious tourism.

“This would be an infotainment section where the tourists will be made aware of the tales of Lord Rama. It will also help make the present generation aware of the moral values of Lord Rama," the official said.

Known as Uttar Pradesh’s spiritual city, Ayodhya is undergoing a massive transformation. Officials with the state government, which is carrying out a series of development projects in the holy city, say the estimated cost of the ongoing projects in Ayodhya is around Rs 30,000 crore. In total, there are around 250 projects and initiatives that are in the works in Ayodhya, including tourism, aviation, infrastructure, housing, medical and others.

In March, the UP Cabinet approved Rs 400 crore for infra projects and cleared the proposal to develop nine-metre-wide utility service lanes on both sides of ‘Dharma Path’ along with landscaping on about three-metre-wide strips on both sides of the road. There will also be resting places and other amenities along the road.

Other development projects include the expansion and beautification of a two-km road from NH-27 to Naya Ghat — referred to as ‘Dharma Path’ — four-laning of about nine kilometres of the Pancha Kosi Parikrama Marg and four-laning of 24 kilometres of 14 Kosi Parikrama Marg.

Other major ongoing projects include construction of the Shree Ram International Airport for which the state government has sanctioned Rs 525 crore. The new airport will be spread over 600 acres, which is about half the size of the Lucknow Airport which stands at 1,261 acres. Once completed, the airport will be equipped to cater to some of the largest aircraft in service, including Boeing 777.

Other than this, the world’s tallest statue of Lord Ram is also among the upcoming projects. The proposed statue is estimated to cost Rs 2,500 crore. Guptar Ghat to Naya Ghat River Front project is another under-construction initiative. The Yogi Adityanath government plans to develop the seven kilometre stretch from Guptar Ghat to Naya Ghat, much like the Gomti River Front in the capital. Work for the same has already started. There are plans to develop smooth pavements and put street lights along the entire bank. If all goes well, tourists can also enjoy a luxury cruise for an hour-and-a-half that will culminate at Naya Ghat.

