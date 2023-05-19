Student Shoots Dead Woman Classmate, Kills Self On Campus Of Greater Noida University

A student at a private university in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, shot a female classmate, after which he returned to his room and allegedly killed himself too. The incident took place around 1.30 pm on Thursday at the Shiv Nadar University in the Dadri police station area of Greater Noida, police said.

The youth, a student of Bachelor of Arts, died on the spot, while the woman was declared brought dead at Yatharth Hospital.

Both students-Sneha Chaurasia and Anuj Singh-were aged around 21 years and knew each other well but the cause of the murder-suicide is yet to be ascertained, police said in a statement.

“The accused has been identified as Anuj Singh, a third-year sociology (BA) student. On Thursday afternoon, they met outside the dining hall of the university where they were seen talking and hugging," police said.

“After the meeting, Singh shot the woman student with a pistol and rushed to his room in the boys’ hostel of the university where he shot himself dead," they said.

Sneha died of two bullet injuries in her stomach and chest, while Anuj died of a bullet wound in his head.

Police found the pistol next to him in his hostel room.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said both the students were good friends but had some disputes of late.

The two had been in a relationship for a year and a half and had broken up, leaving Anuj shattered as Sneha had started seeing someone else, Times of India reported citing a video that Anuj recorded and uploaded on Google Drive.

Towards the end of the video, Anuj reportedly claimed he was in the third stage of brain cancer and does not have much longer to live.

Anuj also requested “not to create any problem" for his and Sneha’s parents and signed off with “please forgive me if you can" in the mail he sent with the video.

Singh hailed from Amroha district, while Sneha was from Kanpur, he said.

The relatives of the duo were informed and they reached Greater Noida by evening, even as police said their teams had secured the incident spots for forensic examination.

The Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence said it was deeply saddened and pained at the unfortunate loss of lives.

“The matter is currently under investigation by authorities and we are closely monitoring the situation. All other residents of the campus are safe. Our utmost priority is the safety and well-being of our students, employees, and the entire community," it said in a statement.

“We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation. Our deep and heartfelt condolences go out to the affected families and we are supporting them in every way possible at this difficult time," it added.

(With PTI inputs)