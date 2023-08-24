Babies Born on Day of Conquering Moon Named 'Chandrayaan' in Odisha

Several babies born in Odisha’s Kendrapara district shortly after India’s Moon mission reached the surface of the Earth’s natural satellite were named ‘Chandrayaan’.

At least four babies, three boys and a girl, who were born in the Kendrapara district hospital in Odisha on Wednesday evening were named so by their overwhelmed parents.

“It was a double delight. Our baby was born a few minutes after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. We have decided to name the child after the lunar mission," said Pravat Mallick, father of one of those four babies.

The local tradition is to name a baby on the 21st day of the birth after a puja. Mallick’s wife Ranu, a resident of Aripada village who gave birth to a son, said elders will be suggested to name the baby boy after Chandrayaan.

Advertisement

She said that the child’s name may also be “Chandra" or “Luna" as Chandrayaan means a vehicle to the Moon. “Chandrayaan, however, is a stylish name. We will take a final decision on the 21st day puja," the mother smiled.

Durga Mandal of Talachua village, Joshnyarani Bal of Nilakanthapur and Bebina Sethi of Angulei village also delivered babies on Wednesday evening. While Durga’s baby is a girl, the two others are boys.