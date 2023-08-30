Baby Crocodile In Tamil Resident's Pool Leaves Locals Startled

In a surprising turn of events, a two-foot-long baby crocodile was discovered in the swimming pool of the residence owned by Balaji Thangavel, a 43-year-old businessman and the grandson of veteran Tamil actor T. S Balaiah. The incident occurred near Perungalathur on a Tuesday morning, sparking both curiosity and concern among locals.

The unexpected encounter unfolded as Balaji Thangavel was tending to the cleaning of his swimming pool. To his astonishment, he stumbled upon a small crocodile in the pool’s waters. Drawing upon his prior experience working on a crocodile farm, Thangavel swiftly contacted both the local police and personnel from the forest department. Responding promptly, they arrived at the scene without delay.

After their arrival, the officials from the Forest Department assumed responsibility for the baby crocodile and subsequently handed it over to the authorities at the Vandalur Zoo. The incident captured the attention of the local populace, who gathered to voice their concerns and appeal for necessary measures to address the recurring presence of crocodiles in the vicinity. According to reports from the local community, this occurrence is not isolated, as 14 such reptiles have been encountered and rescued in the Nedunkundram residential area over the past decade.