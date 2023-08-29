Toddler Revived By AIIMS Doctors On Bengaluru-Delhi Vistara Flight Critical, On Ventilator

The two-year-old child who stopped breathing on a New Delhi-bound Vistara flight and was revived by a team of AIIMS, Delhi, doctors mid-air, is in critical stage on a ventilator at a hospital in Nagpur, where the flight made an emergency landing after a distress call on board.

The child has a heart problem and is on several life-saving drugs, according to a media brief issued by Deputy General Manager (Communications) of Nagpur-based KIMS-Kingsway Hospitals Aejaz Shami, where she is admitted.

“Late night on August 27, a critical medical situation arose involving an infant passenger travelling on Flight No. UK814 of Vistara Airlines from Bangalore to Delhi," the statement read.

The incident happened onboard Vistara Airline flight UK-814 on Sunday, in which five senior resident doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were returning to Delhi from the Indian Society for Vascular and Interventional Radiology (ISVIR).

“In a remarkable display of preparedness and professionalism, co-passengers from medical backgrounds on board promptly initiated life-saving measures by providing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to the baby passenger," the statement said.

As the situation got critical, the airline team efficiently coordinated with Nagpur airport authorities for an emergency landing in Nagpur.

“At current, the patient is admitted under a Senior Consultant in Paediatrics and Neonatology. The patient is unconscious and in the critical stage on a ventilator and on several life-saving drugs. The parents and relatives are regularly counselled," said the statement.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation is a lifesaving technique used if someone is not breathing normally or their heart has stopped (cardiac arrest).