Bad Roads Hamper Marriage Plans in This Bengal Village, TMC MLA Assures Fix Ahead of Panchayat Polls

The roads of Dhulni village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal are so bad that they are hampering the marriage prospects of the village youths. As per local sources, an important road connecting different stretches has been neglected for a long time and no vehicles enter the area due to the deplorable conditions.

Even walking is difficult for locals. The road has been in such a state for a long time, the administration has no vision. Locals said that brides don’t want to marry men from the area due to this.

Local resident Shekar Bala pointed out the problem and said, “We are facing the problem for a long time. So, if the road is not renovated before Panchayat vote, we will take serious action. People from bride’s family are not willing to get their daughters married with any young boy of our locality because of this road. This is becoming a serious concern with each passing day."

Bagda TMC MLA Biswajit Das reportedly visited Koniara number one village panchayat area of the Bagda block in North 24 Parganas. Upon reaching Dhulni village, locals expressed their grievances over the demands of better roads.

A local young man told the MLA that men in the area are not getting married because of the road. Seeing the bad condition of the road, the people from the bride’s side who come to the village say that the house is a wreck so they don’t want their daughter to come here and live a new life.

MLA Biswajit Das assured a solution and said that the two kilometer road would renovated immediately under the ‘Pathashree’ project. He said, “The road of 2 km got sanctioned. Within a short span the renovation work will start from a resident named Asit Sarkar to Dulal Sarkar’s house."

It is known that the work has been ordered to start within a few days and it remains to be seen how soon the road’s condition will change. Locals believe that the problem of marriage of the youth of the area will be solved only if the road is renovated.

