Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Invites UP CM to Visit Himalayan Shrines

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow and invited him to visit the Himalayan shrines, a statement said.

Ajay also sought the CM’s cooperation in protecting the committee’s properties at Aminabad in Lucknow and Fatehpur, the BKTC said in the statement.

The BKTC chairman also briefed Adityanath about the reconstruction work being carried out in Kedarnath and Badrinath during the meeting which took place on Saturday evening.