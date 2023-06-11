Trends :EarthquakeCyclone BiparjoyJack Dorsey Air India Bengaluru Murder
Home » India » Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Invites UP CM to Visit Himalayan Shrines

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Invites UP CM to Visit Himalayan Shrines

The BKTC chairman also briefed Adityanath about the reconstruction work being carried out in Kedarnath and Badrinath during the meeting which took place on Saturday evening

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 18:46 IST

Dehradun, India

Board's Chairman Ajendra Ajay met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI/File)
Board's Chairman Ajendra Ajay met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI/File)

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow and invited him to visit the Himalayan shrines, a statement said.

top videos
  • Aamir, Hrithik, Allu Arjun At Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi's Reception | Krishna Bhatt's Wedding
  • Nick Jonas' Pic With Daughter | Sunny, Bobby, Abhay Pose Together | Suhana, Khushi, Agastya Jet Off
  • Will Adipurush & SatyaPrem Ki Katha's Marketing Strategy Work For Them? Should They Learn From ZHZB?
  • Kangana Ranaut Takes An Indirect, But Apparent, Dig At Ranbir Kapoor & Karan Johar - Yet Again
  • Parineeti Chopra & Fiance Raghav Chadha To Opt For Cousin Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Venue For D-Day?

    • Ajay also sought the CM’s cooperation in protecting the committee’s properties at Aminabad in Lucknow and Fatehpur, the BKTC said in the statement.

    The BKTC chairman also briefed Adityanath about the reconstruction work being carried out in Kedarnath and Badrinath during the meeting which took place on Saturday evening.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 11, 2023, 18:46 IST
    last updated: June 11, 2023, 18:46 IST
    Read More