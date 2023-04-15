Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Home » India » Bagdogra-bound IndiGo Plane Suffers Technical Problem, Returns to Delhi

Bagdogra-bound IndiGo Plane Suffers Technical Problem, Returns to Delhi

While a source said the aircraft made an emergency landing due to a technical problem, IndiGo said the flight 6E 6282 from Delhi to Bagdogra returned to Delhi as a precaution

Advertisement

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 20:04 IST

Delhi, India

According to the source, there were more than 200 people onboard. (File photo/News18)
According to the source, there were more than 200 people onboard. (File photo/News18)

An IndiGo plane enroute to Bagdogra returned to Delhi on Saturday afternoon due to a technical problem.

While a source said the aircraft made an emergency landing due to a technical problem, IndiGo said the flight 6E 6282 from Delhi to Bagdogra returned to Delhi as a precaution.

"The pilot noticed a technical issue and requested a turn back. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection. An alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Bagdogra," IndiGo said in a statement.

According to the source, there were more than 200 people onboard.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Arpita RajArpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and i...Read More

first published: April 15, 2023, 20:04 IST
last updated: April 15, 2023, 20:04 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Apple CEO Tim Cook In India: Meets Madhuri Dixit, AR Rahman, Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Mouni Roy And Other Celebs, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Esha Gupta Looks Smoking Hot In Beige Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures In Stylish Bikinis