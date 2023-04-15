Bagdogra-bound IndiGo Plane Suffers Technical Problem, Returns to Delhi

An IndiGo plane enroute to Bagdogra returned to Delhi on Saturday afternoon due to a technical problem.
While a source said the aircraft made an emergency landing due to a technical problem, IndiGo said the flight 6E 6282 from Delhi to Bagdogra returned to Delhi as a precaution.
"The pilot noticed a technical issue and requested a turn back. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection. An alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Bagdogra," IndiGo said in a statement.
According to the source, there were more than 200 people onboard.
Read all the Latest India News here
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)