Bail Plea of Alleged Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar's Wife Dismissed

Chandrasekhar and Paulose are also facing proceedings in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 13:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. (File: IANS)
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of Leena Paulose, wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, in a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

Besides Paulose, Justice D K Sharma also rejected the bail pleas of accused Kamlesh Kothari and B Mohan Raj in the case.

Paulose had sought bail submitting that most of the offences for which she has been booked by the police are bailable and claimed that she has no direct connection with the main accused, that is, her husband Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Her counsel has said Paulose was entitled to bail being a woman.

The bail plea was opposed by the counsel appearing for the police who had said it was a serious case where Chandrashekar has been accused of making calls from jail by impersonating high dignitaries and that there was a clear cut conspiracy between Paulose and her husband.

The Delhi Police had earlier registered an FIR against Chandrashekar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore besides ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.

Chandrasekhar and Paulose, who are also facing proceedings in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate, were earlier arrested by Delhi Police, along with others.

    • The police has also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

    The Delhi Police had alleged that Paulose and Chandrashekar along with others used hawala routes, created shell companies to park the money earned from proceeds of crime.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 11, 2023, 13:18 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 13:18 IST
